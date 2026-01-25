Copper peptides: these powerful molecules are worth skincare hype

By Ahmed Elbediwy and Nadine Wehida Peptides have become one of the skincare industry’s most popular ingredients. It’s no wonder why, with evidence showing these powerful molecules hold the secret to healthier, firmer and more radiant skin. But out of the many peptides that exist, one in particular has been gaining attention lately in the […]

google-preferred-btn
copper peptidesCopper peptides are a rising skincare favourite. (AI generated)

By Ahmed Elbediwy and Nadine Wehida

Peptides have become one of the skincare industry’s most popular ingredients. It’s no wonder why, with evidence showing these powerful molecules hold the secret to healthier, firmer and more radiant skin.

But out of the many peptides that exist, one in particular has been gaining attention lately in the beauty industry: copper peptides. It’s not surprising that copper peptides are garnering so much attention. This peptide is special because of its ability to multitask – with research showing that not only does it help make the skin firmer and more supple, it also protects the skin from damage.

The human body naturally produces many types of peptides. Each supports vital body functions, acting like tiny building blocks of life. Many help form the foundation of essential proteins – such as collagen and elastin, which help keep skin healthy and youthful. The three main types of peptides in cosmetics are: carrier peptides, signal peptides and neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides.

  • Carrier peptides aid in wound repair by physically transporting important minerals into the cells to initiate repair.
  • Signal peptides can prevent ageing by stimulating the activation of the skin’s fibroblasts – specialised skin cells that produce substances such as collagen, a protein which helps maintain the skin’s elasticity.
  • Neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides act like botulinum toxin, relaxing facial muscles by blocking the signals that make them contract. This may reduce wrinkles.

Copper peptides are actually a type of carrier peptide. They’re produced naturally by your body. But as we age, the concentration of copper peptides in our bodies drops. Applying synthetic, lab-made versions – found in creams, serums and masks – can help replenish these molecules and help your skin.

Copper peptides were first discovered in 1973. Research found that these molecules aided wound healing, which is why the first commercialised carrier peptide in 1985 was designed to deliver copper into wounded tissue. After gaining research attention for this role, further studies examined what other functions copper peptides had on the skin. Researchers found that they had anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory and renewing properties and also supported hair growth.

Copper peptides act as little helpers that tell your skin cells to repair and rebuild themselves. They do this by boosting collagen and elastin, key proteins that keep your skin feeling smooth and firm.

Story continues below this ad
copper peptides Copper peptides are a type of carrier peptide. (Source: Freepik)

Copper peptides have been also found to reduce inflammation and calm skin redness, too. But perhaps most crucially, they have been found to act as antioxidants, fighting damage caused by pollution and the sun’s ultraviolet rays. On top of that, copper peptides improve wound healing. This is why they’re often used after cosmetic treatments – such as face and neck lifts and micro-needling – that can damage the skin. Copper infused wound dressings are also used to help chronic wounds heal faster.

Overall, skin cell studies have shown that copper peptides increase collagen production, improve skin thickness and skin elasticity. Clinical trials and lab tests confirm these benefits, making copper peptides one of the most researched anti-ageing ingredients. For best results, you might want to try applying it twice a day – first in the morning so it can act as a potent antioxidant, then in the evening so it can replenish collagen overnight.

Copper peptides can also penetrate the skin more effectively when delivered with microneedles, which makes them even more useful in advanced skincare products.

Copper peptides v other peptides

Other peptides do work well on the skin – such as palmitoyl-based peptides and acetyl hexapeptide-8 peptide – both of which fight wrinkles. But these both work differently to copper peptides. Palmitoyl peptides signal the skin to make more collagen, while acetyl hexapeptide-8 relaxes facial muscles to reduce expression lines, acting like a less expensive version of botulinum toxin.

Story continues below this ad

Copper peptides stand out among these other peptides because they can do the work of multiple peptides in one. Copper peptides boost collagen, improve skin healing and fight oxidative stress. This appears to make them better at preventing the signs of ageing.
Some skin cell studies show they work even better when combined with other well known skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid (which boosts hydration).

However, some combinations of peptides can cause copper peptides to be unstable – making them fall apart. This could increase skin sensitivity, especially when combined with peptides, such as vitamin A and C. Copper peptides themselves can also cause, in a few people, some skin irritation and mild allergic reactions. If you find you experience these symptoms after using copper peptides, stop use immediately.

Copper peptides are more than just a trend – they’re backed by science. They help keep skin healthy and speed up healing. They might even play a role in future cancer treatments. Research has shown copper peptides turn on genes that tell damaged cancer cells to shut themselves down and stop replicating. They’ve also been shown to fix other genes that control cell growth and repair.

If you’re curious about skincare, copper peptides may be worth incorporating into your daily routine. Just remember that good, healthy skin also needs other measures – such as sunscreen, hydration and a healthy lifestyle.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Archer fish
‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won't work in India
Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artiste
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Elle 2026 awards
Who wore what at Elle List 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I.
Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj: The OG tennis legend who smashed the snake-charmer cliche and won the world
Tennis Legend Vijay Amritraj during Idea Exchange at The Indian Express, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad, but no guarantee of participation yet, says Aaqib Javed
Former captain Babar Azam has been included in the squad despite coming into it after a dismal campaign in his debut season in the Big Bash League. (AP Photo)
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch
Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement