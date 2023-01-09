scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Easy hacks to keep cakes fresh for longer, make gravies creamier, and boil pasta to perfection

Follow these easy and quick cooking hacks by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria to make your life easier in the kitchen

Up your cooking game with these tips. (Photo: Freepik)
Easy hacks to keep cakes fresh for longer, make gravies creamier, and boil pasta to perfection
Little tips and tricks go a long way in achieving perfect texture, perfect cooking, and of course saving a lot of time in the kitchen. Whether it is about balancing excess salt, tips to make your parathas softer, deep cleaning your cutlery, and also increasing the shelf life of vegetables. This week, we bring you a list of some simple and easy tips that can help solve some of the most common problems you may be facing in the kitchen. So, here are some tips from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria that she shared on Instagram.

How to boil pasta?

Add a little oil and a lot of salt while boiling pasta. “Don’t overcook the pasta; in fact, let it be a little undercooked — al dente. After cooking, run under cold water,” suggested Pankaj, adding that doing so will not make the pasta soggy when you would add it to a sauce.

How to make pulses (dals) more flavourful?

To make them more flavourful, roast the pulses a little and then cook them.

How to keep cakes fresh for a long?

“To keep cakes fresh for a longer period of time, cover the cut slice with two bread slices and refrigerate the cake in a closed container,” she said in her Instagram video.

How to make gravies thicker without adding cream?

If you do not want to add cream or have run out of the cream but still want your gravy to be thick and creamy then follow this tip. “Blend cooked-onion tomato masala into a paste and add it to the gravy. It will give thickness and creaminess to the gravy without you having to add cream,” she said.

How to keep flowers fresh for longer?

If you desire to keep puja flowers or paan (betel leaves) fresh for longer, she suggested refrigerating them in a wet cloth.

