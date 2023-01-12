scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

How a front pack red-coloured labelling to identify ultra-processed foods can be helpful

One consuming ultra-processed foods will encounter health issues such as acidity, indigestion, obesity, and inflammation in the body, said Dr Jinal Patel, a dietitian

groceryEasy identification of ultra processed foods can help consumers (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

After vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and vegan, it has come to the fore that the majority of consumers also want identifiers on the front of the pack for ultra-processed foods, which comprise high fat, sugar and salt. In the backdrop of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inviting comments and recommendations from health experts and consumer organisations to address concerns and finalise a draft proposal on the star rating system planned to identify high fat, sugar and salt foods, this survey highlights the need for more transparent identification.

Also Read |Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health — and the planet

The survey by LocalCircles noted that more than a third, or 77 per cent of consumers, prefer such identification. It further stated that consumers are in favour of a red labelling display on e-commerce sites and apps as well.

food labels, food products, how to read a food label, a beginners guide to food labels, understanding food labels, indian express, indian express news It is important to check labels for packaged foods’ nutrition (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

To recall, in September 2022, FSSAI had proposed an Indian Nutrition Rating for FoPL to rate the overall nutritional profile of a packaged food and assign it a score ranging from half star to five stars. The draft proposal was open to public comment till November 19, 2022. FSSAI has again invited comments from health experts and consumer organisations to further address concerns about the proper labelling of packaged foods. Based on a study of the system in other countries, consumer research has revealed that colour-coded labelling of packaged food outperforms other labels in helping consumers make an informed food choice about the packaged food they plan to consume.

Also Read |Ultra-processed foods linked to diabetes risk: Study

Calling it a much-needed reform for consumer awareness in the field of nutrition, Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai said that “the majority of ultra-processed foods are loaded with high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated or interesterified oils and hydrolysed proteins, or classes of additives designed to make the final product palatable or more appealing”.

“This tends to involve flavours, flavour enhancers, colours, emulsifiers, emulsifying salts, sweeteners, thickeners, anti-foaming, bulking, carbonating, foaming, gelling, and glazing agents. All these things can be extremely harmful to health. One consuming these ultra-processed foods will encounter health issues such as acidity, indigestion, obesity, and inflammation in the body,” Dr Patel told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |World Health Day 2022: How ultra-processed foods affect health and environment; sustainable ways to remain healthy

According to Dr Patel, since people generally fail to look at labels while buying food packages online, it will be a good idea to have a bright red label/bar display on the front of the pack for easy identification of such ultra-processed foods.

“This decision should be taken soon and implemented without any delay. This will help people to identify ultra-processed foods and they will be able to understand what is good and bad for their health. People will become health-conscious and make sure they do not overindulge in these foods. This will benefit people as they will be able to take care of their health and will be mindful of what they are eating,” Dr Patel expressed.

