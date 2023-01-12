How a front pack red-coloured labelling to identify ultra-processed foods can be helpful

After vegetarian, non-vegetarian, and vegan, it has come to the fore that the majority of consumers also want identifiers on the front of the pack for ultra-processed foods, which comprise high fat, sugar and salt. In the backdrop of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inviting comments and recommendations from health experts and consumer organisations to address concerns and finalise a draft proposal on the star rating system planned to identify high fat, sugar and salt foods, this survey highlights the need for more transparent identification.

The survey by LocalCircles noted that more than a third, or 77 per cent of consumers, prefer such identification. It further stated that consumers are in favour of a red labelling display on e-commerce sites and apps as well.

It is important to check labels for packaged foods’ nutrition (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is important to check labels for packaged foods’ nutrition (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

To recall, in September 2022, FSSAI had proposed an Indian Nutrition Rating for FoPL to rate the overall nutritional profile of a packaged food and assign it a score ranging from half star to five stars. The draft proposal was open to public comment till November 19, 2022. FSSAI has again invited comments from health experts and consumer organisations to further address concerns about the proper labelling of packaged foods. Based on a study of the system in other countries, consumer research has revealed that colour-coded labelling of packaged food outperforms other labels in helping consumers make an informed food choice about the packaged food they plan to consume.

Calling it a much-needed reform for consumer awareness in the field of nutrition, Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai said that “the majority of ultra-processed foods are loaded with high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated or interesterified oils and hydrolysed proteins, or classes of additives designed to make the final product palatable or more appealing”.

“This tends to involve flavours, flavour enhancers, colours, emulsifiers, emulsifying salts, sweeteners, thickeners, anti-foaming, bulking, carbonating, foaming, gelling, and glazing agents. All these things can be extremely harmful to health. One consuming these ultra-processed foods will encounter health issues such as acidity, indigestion, obesity, and inflammation in the body,” Dr Patel told indianexpress.com.

According to Dr Patel, since people generally fail to look at labels while buying food packages online, it will be a good idea to have a bright red label/bar display on the front of the pack for easy identification of such ultra-processed foods.

“This decision should be taken soon and implemented without any delay. This will help people to identify ultra-processed foods and they will be able to understand what is good and bad for their health. People will become health-conscious and make sure they do not overindulge in these foods. This will benefit people as they will be able to take care of their health and will be mindful of what they are eating,” Dr Patel expressed.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!