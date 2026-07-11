The 5-minute brain exercise that could make falling asleep easier

A sleep technique called “cognitive shuffling” is gaining attention for its potential to help people fall asleep faster by calming an overactive mind. According to BBC Future, the method involves deliberately thinking of unrelated words, images, or objects in a random sequence — a process that mimics the fragmented thoughts that naturally occur as the brain transitions into sleep. Experts believe this “micro-dreaming” technique may help interrupt anxious thought patterns and make it easier to drift off naturally.

But is it really effective, or is it just another viral sleep hack? Dr Aniruddha More, Consultant Neurologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explains what cognitive shuffling is, how it compares with other sleep strategies, and who is most likely to benefit from it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

What exactly is cognitive shuffling?

Explaining that cognitive shuffling is designed to gently distract the brain from repetitive or stressful thoughts that often keep people awake, Dr More said, “Cognitive shuffling involves deliberately thinking of unrelated words, objects or images in a random order. For example, you might choose a word like ‘lamp’ and then come up with other unrelated words that start with each letter, or simply visualise random everyday objects without trying to tell a story.”

Unlike planning tomorrow’s schedule or replaying the day’s events, the technique encourages neutral, low-emotion thoughts. “The goal is to gently distract the brain with neutral, low-emotion thoughts rather than worries or thoughts about the day.”

ALSO READ | 6 ways to improve brain functioning

As this happens, the brain gradually shifts away from structured thinking. “The mind begins to mimic the disjointed thought patterns that naturally occur just before sleep. For those whose main issue is an overactive mind at bedtime, this can make it easier to drift off without the pressure of ‘trying’ to sleep.”

What is cognitive shuffling (Photo: Magnific) What is cognitive shuffling (Photo: Magnific)

How does it compare with deep breathing, mindfulness and CBT-I?

People struggling to sleep often try everything from meditation to breathing exercises. According to Dr More, each technique addresses a different aspect of sleeplessness.

Story continues below this ad

“Deep breathing reduces stress by slowing the heart rate and easing physical tension. Mindfulness teaches people to notice thoughts without getting lost in them. Cognitive shuffling shifts attention entirely, which is especially helpful for those who struggle to ‘turn off’ their minds.”

One advantage of cognitive shuffling is that it requires no special equipment, apps or training. “For someone dealing with occasional trouble falling asleep, cognitive shuffling can be an easy approach since it doesn’t require any tools or training.”

However, he cautions against viewing it as a cure for persistent insomnia. “If insomnia is a long-term issue, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) is the best treatment option. It targets the underlying behaviours and thought patterns that contribute to insomnia, while techniques like cognitive shuffling are more effective as supportive tools rather than standalone solutions.”

Is there scientific evidence behind it?

The technique has attracted attention because it is rooted in established sleep science, but Dr More says research is still evolving. “Research on cognitive shuffling looks promising, but it is still developing.”

Story continues below this ad

The underlying theory is based on how the brain naturally transitions into sleep. “As sleep approaches, the brain drifts into disconnected, dream-like thoughts. Early studies suggest that recreating this mental state might help lower the mental arousal that often keeps people awake.” That said, more evidence is needed before firm conclusions can be drawn. “Larger clinical trials are still needed.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.