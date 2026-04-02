Inside the viral ‘coffin-lying’ trend: Why 30 minutes of silence in a casket is being used as a mental health ‘reset’

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Wellness trends like meditation often promise calm, clarity and a break from the noise of everyday life, but some may take a more unconventional route to get there. One such practice that is going viral is ‘coffin-lying,’ a concept that asks participants to rest inside a coffin for around 30 minutes. Originating in Japan, it involves lying in a confined, quiet space to relax, disconnect and reflect on life and death.
The practice reportedly began at a funeral home in Japan as a novel way to help people unwind, but it has since evolved into something more layered. It is now also positioned as a mental health intervention, particularly in response to rising youth suicides in the country, according to Outside Magazine. During a session, individuals either lie in silence or listen to soft music, often encouraged to think about loved ones and imagine what it might feel like to say goodbye. Similar concepts exist in ‘living funerals’ hosted by companies in cities like Tokyo and Seoul.
Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “There is no one answer here because each person is different. How someone responds depends on their worldview, personality, and how they make meaning of things. For some people, especially those who are more reflective or interested in philosophy, it can help. Not directly reduce anxiety, but by giving a sense of meaning or perspective.”
She adds that it’s quite similar “to the idea of memento mori, remembering that you will die, which can feel both heavy and freeing at the same time.” But for others, it may trigger discomfort or distress. So it really depends on the individual and how they process it.
These practices help you turn inward. Baruah notes that with silence, less sensory input, and sometimes music, your attention shifts from the outside to what’s happening within you. You start noticing your thoughts and emotions more clearly. It can feel like you are both experiencing them and also observing them at the same time, almost like watching yourself.
“This creates a slight distance from your thoughts, which can help you not react immediately. When the idea of mortality is added, it brings a deeper layer. Sitting with the awareness that life is limited can feel uncomfortable, but also grounding. For some, it builds a quiet appreciation for life. It’s not always easy, but it can make emotional processing more conscious and less automatic,” shares the expert.
“It’s difficult to generalise whether this works for everyone unless there is more structured research,” reveals Baruah, adding that different people respond to different approaches. What can be said is that accepting death as inevitable, without avoiding it, can be grounding. It brings a certain clarity.
“When you recognise that life has a limited time, it can push you to assign your own meaning to it. But whether coffin-lying is the right way to reach that space for everyone is unclear. For many, more conventional and gradual mindfulness practices may feel safer and more accessible,” concludes Baruah.