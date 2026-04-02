Inside the viral ‘coffin-lying’ trend: Why 30 minutes of silence in a casket is being used as a mental health ‘reset’

Wellness trends like meditation often promise calm, clarity and a break from the noise of everyday life, but some may take a more unconventional route to get there. One such practice that is going viral is ‘coffin-lying,’ a concept that asks participants to rest inside a coffin for around 30 minutes. Originating in Japan, it involves lying in a confined, quiet space to relax, disconnect and reflect on life and death.

The practice reportedly began at a funeral home in Japan as a novel way to help people unwind, but it has since evolved into something more layered. It is now also positioned as a mental health intervention, particularly in response to rising youth suicides in the country, according to Outside Magazine. During a session, individuals either lie in silence or listen to soft music, often encouraged to think about loved ones and imagine what it might feel like to say goodbye. Similar concepts exist in ‘living funerals’ hosted by companies in cities like Tokyo and Seoul.