Coffee can help you loose weight: study

Coffee could help one live longer and lose weight,claimed a new study. Scientists at Griffith University are currently studying,if drinking coffee helps people lose weight by suppressing their appetite,reported AAP news agency.

The results of early trials will come as good news to coffee addicts who are also looking to shed weight. Participants were given either normal coffee, decaffeinated coffee,or a caffeine tablet with breakfast and their appetites were monitored until lunch.

“So far,we’re seeing a decrease in hunger and an increase in fullness in the caffeinated coffee condition,a trend we’re not observing with decaffeinated coffee or caffeine alone,” Griffith University doctoral student Matt Schubert said in a statement.

“This may be important for weight control,as any decrease in appetite could help reduce food intake. Coffee has already been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes,stroke,some cancers,mental illness and overall mortality,” he said.

