‘Facials, creams don’t do anything’: Expert weighs in on Chitrangda Singh’s ‘painful’ skincare routine

Can a daily karela–beetroot–amla juice really improve skin? A dermatologist explains.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 10:00 AM IST
skinChitrangda Singh (Photo: Instagram/chitrangda)
Make us preferred source on Google

“I’ve stuck to this for the last 2.5 years—half a karela, one beetroot, five amlas, every morning, first thing after you wake up,” actor Chitrangda Singh shared on the Humans of Bombay podcast. “Cold-press it so there’s a lot of pulp… it really cleanses your system. It’s probably the best thing for your skin. Facials and creams don’t do anything—you have to eat clean. Beauty is painful.”

Her disciplined routine has sparked curiosity about whether a daily vegetable juice really transforms skin. And is skincare truly secondary to diet?

According to Dr Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant Dermatologist at PSRI Hospital, the truth lies somewhere in between belief and biology.

Does internal “detox” actually reflect on skin quality?

Dr Dhir is quick to clarify a common misconception. “The skin does not detox,” he says. “That job belongs to the liver and kidneys.” However, he adds that nutrition still plays a meaningful role in how skin looks and behaves.

“What you eat affects inflammation, circulation, and repair processes in the body, and these can reflect on the skin over time,” Dr Dhir explains. He breaks down the ingredients in Chitrangda’s juice:

  • Amla: “It is rich in vitamin C, which supports collagen formation, aids wound healing, and offers antioxidant protection against pollution-related damage,” he says.
  • Beetroot: “Beetroot improves blood circulation and provides antioxidants that can contribute to a healthier skin tone and glow,” Dr Dhir notes.
  • Karela: “Karela helps regulate blood sugar and reduce systemic inflammation, which may indirectly benefit acne-prone or dull skin,” he adds.

That said, he cautions against expecting miracles. “This juice can support skin health as part of a balanced diet, but it is not a cure for pigmentation, ageing, or chronic skin conditions,” Dr Dhir says.

ALSO READ | We cannot carry on living in our own bubbles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOB Originals (@humansofbombayoriginals) 

Is eating clean really more important than facials and creams?

“Nutrition forms the foundation of healthy skin,” says Dr Dhir. “Hormonal balance, inflammation control, and cellular repair are all influenced by diet.” However, he disagrees with the proposal to dismiss topical care altogether.

“Topical skincare works on a completely different level,” he explains. “Sunscreen, retinoids, moisturisers, and actives like niacinamide or vitamin C have strong scientific evidence for improving pigmentation, acne, texture, and signs of ageing.”

Story continues below this ad

As for facials, he adds perspective. “Facials may give temporary glow and relaxation, but long-term skin health depends on evidence-based topical treatments combined with good nutrition,” Dr Dhir says. “It’s not about choosing one over the other—it’s about combining both.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘Don't keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers
Milind Soman
‘It burns!’: 9-year-old nearly blinded after viral TikTok toy hack; why kids are vulnerable to dangerous online trends
9-year-old boy suffers severe burns after trying viral online hack
‘Can’t take this on my head’: What Nana Patekar’s decision to shoot an action sequence with a 102-degree fever reveals about psychology of high performers
Nana Patekar
Why people are washing their faces with anti-dandruff shampoo
face wash skincare
Advertisement
PHOTOS
food
Discover the layered, spice-light flavours of Odisha
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India beat Namibia by 93 runs in T20 world cup as Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakarvarthy shine despite middle-order struggles
Kishan
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
‘Don't keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers
Milind Soman
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement