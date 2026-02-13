‘Facials, creams don’t do anything’: Expert weighs in on Chitrangda Singh’s ‘painful’ skincare routine

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
“I’ve stuck to this for the last 2.5 years—half a karela, one beetroot, five amlas, every morning, first thing after you wake up,” actor Chitrangda Singh shared on the Humans of Bombay podcast. “Cold-press it so there’s a lot of pulp… it really cleanses your system. It’s probably the best thing for your skin. Facials and creams don’t do anything—you have to eat clean. Beauty is painful.”
Her disciplined routine has sparked curiosity about whether a daily vegetable juice really transforms skin. And is skincare truly secondary to diet?
According to Dr Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant Dermatologist at PSRI Hospital, the truth lies somewhere in between belief and biology.
Dr Dhir is quick to clarify a common misconception. “The skin does not detox,” he says. “That job belongs to the liver and kidneys.” However, he adds that nutrition still plays a meaningful role in how skin looks and behaves.
“What you eat affects inflammation, circulation, and repair processes in the body, and these can reflect on the skin over time,” Dr Dhir explains. He breaks down the ingredients in Chitrangda’s juice:
That said, he cautions against expecting miracles. “This juice can support skin health as part of a balanced diet, but it is not a cure for pigmentation, ageing, or chronic skin conditions,” Dr Dhir says.
“Nutrition forms the foundation of healthy skin,” says Dr Dhir. “Hormonal balance, inflammation control, and cellular repair are all influenced by diet.” However, he disagrees with the proposal to dismiss topical care altogether.
“Topical skincare works on a completely different level,” he explains. “Sunscreen, retinoids, moisturisers, and actives like niacinamide or vitamin C have strong scientific evidence for improving pigmentation, acne, texture, and signs of ageing.”
As for facials, he adds perspective. “Facials may give temporary glow and relaxation, but long-term skin health depends on evidence-based topical treatments combined with good nutrition,” Dr Dhir says. “It’s not about choosing one over the other—it’s about combining both.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
