‘Facials, creams don’t do anything’: Expert weighs in on Chitrangda Singh’s ‘painful’ skincare routine

“I’ve stuck to this for the last 2.5 years—half a karela, one beetroot, five amlas, every morning, first thing after you wake up,” actor Chitrangda Singh shared on the Humans of Bombay podcast. “Cold-press it so there’s a lot of pulp… it really cleanses your system. It’s probably the best thing for your skin. Facials and creams don’t do anything—you have to eat clean. Beauty is painful.”

Her disciplined routine has sparked curiosity about whether a daily vegetable juice really transforms skin. And is skincare truly secondary to diet?

According to Dr Bhawuk Dhir, Consultant Dermatologist at PSRI Hospital, the truth lies somewhere in between belief and biology.