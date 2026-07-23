‘Husband and I are proud…’: Why actor Pallavi Purohit says motherhood should never be forced

Choosing to be child-free is becoming an increasingly visible life choice, yet it continues to invite strong opinions and social scrutiny, particularly for women. Television actor Pallavi Purohit, who has portrayed mothers in several popular shows, recently spoke about why she has chosen a different path in her personal life.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Calling it a “thoughtful and conscious decision,” the actor said that motherhood is among the most precious phases for a woman, only if a woman is ready for it — mentally, physically, and emotionally. Further stressing that one must not have children following societal pressure, the actor spoke about adoption, too.

Reflecting on the reactions she has received, she added that her family supports her choices without judgements. “My husband and I are both proud of our decision. After all, it’s our life, and we have every right to decide what we want from it,” she continued. Her comments, made during an interview with The Times of India, raise broader questions about societal expectations, emotional wellbeing and the many ways people experience nurturing and fulfilment. We asked an expert.

Choosing parenthood with intention

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder of Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I do not think there is a perfect moment to become a parent. What matters much more is whether the decision comes from personal readiness or from pressure or expectation. Parenthood is not only about wanting a child. It is about being emotionally available, adapting to changing priorities, and accepting that another person’s needs will become part of your everyday life.”

Dr Mandhyan has met people who were certain they wanted children and others who were equally certain they did not. “Neither choice is psychologically healthier than the other. What usually creates distress is living someone else’s decision instead of your own. I encourage people to ask themselves, before becoming a parent, whether they genuinely desire the role or whether they are trying to meet social expectations.”

Children also thrive when they are welcomed into an emotionally welcoming environment. “The more voluntary the decision, the greater the possibility of raising them with commitment and emotional availability instead of obligation or resentment,” shares Dr Mandhyan.

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Protecting your well-being from social pressure

Dr Mandhyan finds that people become emotionally exhausted not because they answer the question once, but because they feel expected to defend the same decision repeatedly. After a while, the conversation becomes no longer about curiosity and starts feeling like an assessment of whether their life choices are acceptable.

She adds that one important psychological skill is recognising that not every question deserves a detailed explanation. A calm and respectful response is often enough. Healthy boundaries do not have to sound harsh. They simply communicate that a thoughtful decision has been made and does not require ongoing discussion.

“I also believe people become emotionally freer when they stop measuring the value of their decisions through the approval of others. There will always be different opinions around marriage and parenthood. The goal is not to convince everyone. Rather, it is to remain at peace with a decision that has been made after honest reflection and is consistent with one’s own values and life circumstances,” notes Dr Mandhyan.

Click to reveal healthy ways to respond to repeated questions about being child-free Recognise that not every question requires a detailed explanation.

Respond calmly and respectfully instead of feeling pressured to defend your choice.

Set healthy boundaries by communicating that your decision has been made thoughtfully.

Avoid measuring the value of your life choices through other people’s approval.

Focus on staying at peace with a decision that reflects your own values and life circumstances.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.