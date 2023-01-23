‘I feel a lot better’: How a shoulder injury couldn’t stop Chhavi Mittal from working out

Chhavi Mittal’s dedication to following a fit and healthy lifestyle is not new as the actor-producer is often seen sweating it out in the gym, something she continued during her cancer recovery, too. Keeping up with her unparalleled love for fitness, Chhavi posted a video of herself working out despite “nursing a shoulder injury for a few weeks now”.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “There are bad days and there are better days but haven’t experienced a good day ever since my Dubai trip end of December where I picked up the injury while picking up my 3 yo boy (Arham Hussein). (Fun pun ain’t it?)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

Chhavi continued by saying that she doesn’t let her injury stop her from “doing everything in the gym and everything in everyday life like mother duties, entrepreneur duties or anything.”

At the same time, however, she doesn’t act careless, she admitted. “But I also don’t act stupid by behaving superhuman. Physio, and diet, and avoiding actions that cause excruciating pain are mandatory.”

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree shows us how to work on our hip mobility

With a video of her lifting dumbbells, she concluded by writing, “Today was shoulder day at the gym and I’ll be honest.. while it pained AF during the workout, I feel a lot better after it. How many of you have worked out irrespective of feeling under the weather at some point?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

While many appreciated Chhavi for pushing herself despite her injury, others asked her to remain careful. As such, actor-anchor Parul Chaudhry commented, “Babe, honestly I don’t think you should push yourself when you are injured no matter how strong you are… I used to work out on days I hadn’t got enough sleep or my body was overworked but realised recovery is important, now I don’t…during headaches yoga definitely helps but otherwise I prefer to take it easy now.”

To this, she replied, “Totally agree with you.”

Dr Prashant Mistry, a physiotherapist and celebrity fitness expert, said that research has continually shown that physical activity can help accelerate the healing process of any injury. “In fact, researchers found that exercise can speed up wound healing rates by as much as 40 per cent,” he said, sharing some tips one must keep in mind.

*Start with low-impact exercises where the heart rate should be 55 to 65 per cent.

*Don’t over train an injured area as it can further damage it.

*Select exercises under experts, such as a physical therapist, a rehab coach or a personal trainer.

*Avoid multidirectional exercises unless you get approval from a doctor else the healing process will take more time.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!