Chhavi Mittal shares what her ‘post-workout meal’ looks like

As important as it is to work out regularly, it is equally crucial to pay special attention to what you eat before and after your exercise sessions. After a strenuous routine in the gym, your body needs to be refilled and rebuilt to recover better. While one may feel the urge to gobble something fulfilling, which may often be unhealthy, they must not undo their fitness progression with the same. Stressing the importance of having a healthy post-workout meal, Chhavi Mittal took to her YouTube channel, Being Woman with Chhavi, to share what her breakfast after a gym session looks like.

“Diet is the most important thing after a workout. If you don’t eat adequately, your workout won’t be beneficial and you will not get the results you want,” she started out saying.

For anybody who lifts weight, the most important thing is protein, Chhavi shared. As such, the 42-year-old started with a glass of protein shake. “Whenever I choose my protein powder, I check the nutritional information, especially its sodium content,” she said.

The actor-producer then shared if it’s healthy to consume protein supplements. “To be honest, I don’t know how good or bad they are in the long run. I am 50 kg in weight and the amount of protein is around 100 g a day. And, eating this much amount of protein is slightly difficult for me as there’s so much more that I want to include in my diet other than just protein. This is why protein shake is very important to me because it gives me 24 g of protein in a go,” she said.

After a gap of half an hour, she consumes her breakfast which comprises more protein, fewer carbs, and a lot of fibre. “Today, I’ll eat eggs with a lot of salad. There’s also some leftover sabudana khichdi.”

Chhavi then goes to prepare a salad in oil using lettuce, basil, zucchini, broccoli, mushroom, shredded chicken, and eggs. “I try to put different kinds of sauces for taste,” she shared.

Next, she takes burger buns and applies butter and mayonnaise over them, followed by onions, tomatoes, salt, pepper, jalapenos, hummus, and aglio olio sauce. Chhavi then takes the cooked salad and places it over the bun. She goes on to eat this with some tomato ketchup and potato chips.

“On most days, my breakfast is as elaborate as this. Diet is the most important thing, as far as health is concerned. Neither do I neglect my diet nor do I avoid anything. Today, I worked out for two hours. If I don’t eat this, I will fall sick,” she said.

