Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Chhavi Mittal shares what ‘motherhood can teach you’

"Also, when I say motherhood, I actually mean parenthood," she wrote on Instagram

Chhavi shares how motherhood changes you (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

Motherhood is believed to be one of the most beautiful and life-altering phases of a woman’s life. It brings about a massive change in her life and Chhavi Mittal echoed similar sentiments in a recent post on Instagram. “It’s amazing what motherhood can teach you,” she started out writing, sharing a picture with her son, Arham Hussein.

The actor-producer detailed the many ways one’s motherhood journey can help change a woman and make her grow. “How it can change you, make you grow.. the perspective towards things, the way you react in situations, the ability to let go, to be patient even in the midst of your impatience, and to forgive. To literally be the ‘bigger person’,” she continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein) 

Calling these changes a woman’s “superpowers”, she asked everyone to exercise them even with peers, adults, colleagues, friends, staff, parents, and spouses. “Imagine what we could achieve if only we did,” she said.

Chhavi emphasised that fathers, too, experience something similar. “Also, when I say motherhood, I actually mean parenthood. A big shoutout to the dads (like @mohithussein ) who believe in equal parenting without making it seem like a favour to anyone. Responsibility hai aapki, aur haq bhi,” she wrote, with a hashtag reading ‘equal parenting’.

ALSO READ |Kalki Koechlin: ‘Being this raw and unfiltered may sometimes draw criticism; however, it is not something I take personally’

Earlier, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, Dia Mirza had called motherhood “the most beautiful experience” of her life. “Like every working mother, I too felt the mom’s guilt. It definitely is tough and it hurts. The only way to deal with it is to ride the wave of the pangs of physical pain that you feel being separated from your child or just crying when you’re doing a video call with your husband after you’ve seen your child. I guess everyone has their own way of dealing with it. But it is so important for children to be raised in an environment where they appreciate, respect, and understand that both their parents are going to seek a life that gives them the opportunity to live to their full potential,” she said, talking about mom’s guilt.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 17:00 IST
