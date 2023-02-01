Chhavi Mittal shares simple at-home exercises to get ‘flab-free fab arms’

There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding fitness; one of the most common ones being that you can only get fit only by gymming or using tons of equipment. However, unlike popularly believed, you can get a toned body even by doing some basic at-home exercises using minimal or no equipment. Advocating something similar, Chhavi Mittal recently took to her YouTube Channel, Being Woman With Chhavi, to share a few basic exercises one can do to achieve toned and strong arms. “Try these simple exercises at home with minimum or no equipment, and have flab-free fab arms,” she wrote.

The actor-producer started out by saying, “Today, I’ll share some easy exercises to tone your arms. If you do these three basic exercises every day, you’ll have super, super arms.” The exercises are — bicep curls, tricep dips, and band-assisted tricep dips.

Here’s how you can practice these simple exercises at home to get the arms of your dreams.

Bicep Curl

For this exercise, you need a resistance band. “Please invest in a good one if you don’t have one already. It is useful while performing a lot of exercises,” she said.

Method

*Holding its handles, keep the resistance band below your feet.

*Keep your arms straight.

*Start curling using your biceps.

*When curling, make sure your elbow remains in its position and only the forearm moves.

*Preferably, curl both biceps together.

*Bring the band up in two seconds, hold it for two seconds and take it down in two seconds.

*Do 15 reps of this exercise, four times.

Tricep Dips

“You don’t need equipment for this exercise. When you do an arms workout, the triceps are more important than the biceps. How toned your arms look depends on how toned your triceps are. I give far more importance to the triceps than the biceps,” Chhavi said in the video.

Method

*Sit on the edge of a stable chair, weight bench, or step and grip the edge next to your hips.

*Press into your palms to lift your body and slide forward just far enough that your behind clears the edge of the chair.

*Lower yourself until your elbows are bent between 45 and 90 degrees.

*Push yourself back up slowly until your arms are almost straight, and repeat.

*Do 15 reps of this exercise, four times.

Band-assisted tricep dips

Method

*Hold one handle of the resistance band under your feet.

*From behind your body, stretch the band using your forearm, keeping the elbow straight and parallel to your head.

*Repeat this exercise for 15 reps, four times.

