‘Indian food for the West was a spicy cuisine restricted to curries and tikkas. This is changing’: Chef Shreeya Adka

Chef Shreeya Adka grew up in a family that has been in the business of selling kitchen appliances for 74 years. Therefore, her childhood has always been about food and food-related conversations besides opportunities to meet chefs such as Sanjeev Kapoor and Neeta Mehta, who instilled in her a dream to become a chef. Eventually, she managed to get into The Culinary Institute of America after interning at a local bakery for six months.

Seven years ago, she founded The French Door in Coimbatore, which focuses on Tulunadu or Mangalorean cuisine, comprising dishes made with rice, fish and jackfruit among others.

Adka strongly believes that every recipe constantly needs to evolve and she strives to achieve that every day at work. In fact, she is now spending a lot of time exploring and experimenting with Udupi and Tulunadu cuisine with the aim to bring the regional cuisine to the forefront.

Showcasing her skills in Delhi, Adka is one of the three participating chefs (along with Hanisha Singh and Sneha Singhi Upadhaya) at the two-day ‘Shefs at The Leela’ project in the Capital this weekend, in collaboration with Dean with Us. Excerpts from an interview with Chef Adka:

You say that your desire is to change the food scene in the country by introducing novel concepts and dining experiences. What are these?

When I started The French Door seven years ago, there was no fine dining in the restaurant scene in Coimbatore, let alone a European restaurant. I had a lot of people asking me why I wanted to establish myself in a two-tier city when the success rate would be much higher in metropolitan cities. However, I believed that somebody had to make a start. Now, after all these years, I want to bring regional cuisine to the forefront in other parts of the country. I was born in Mangalore and brought up in Coimbatore. Being a Tulu girl, I realised that my cuisine was almost not heard of. So I started to experiment with it during Covid times and getting my regular patrons to try it.

You have been in different cities – New York, Mangalore and Coimbatore. What do you find the same, and what is different?

I always believe that food brings people together. Be it New York, Mangalore or Coimbatore, one would invariably find topics revolving around food. As people of different cultures move into the city, they bring along their heritage that invariably involves food and that gets incorporated as a part of the city’s culture.

I think the big difference between the three would be the pace on which the food scene changes in these cities. When in New York, you would see restaurants opening almost every day, Coimbatore and Mangalore are more slow-paced. However, the enthusiasm and excitement of the people welcoming these changes remains constant.

Any future plans for The French Door beyond Coimbatore?

The French Door was a concept envisioned for two-tier and three-tier cities. Our motto is to serve good food which is clean, crisp, and unpretentious. The menu was prepared keeping in mind that the audience is not intimidated by it. The restaurant is a doorway to a world of exploring food that is experiential but does not stray too far from the comfort of the people. We will continue to tread this path and look to establish the restaurant in cities where people are looking for something new yet familiar.

How did you alter/ design the cuisine for Delhi audiences? What are the things you had to keep in mind?

My thought behind the menu in Delhi was to showcase the regional cuisines of Tulunadu and Tamil Nadu, the two main cuisines I have grown up with. I have married French techniques into my dishes to execute the menu. I want my guests to experience the flavours of the dish as it was made at my home.

How is the food scene in the southern part of India? Is it more experimental than Delhi?

The food scene in the southern part is as happening as it is in Delhi or Mumbai. Cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore have their fair share of restaurants that are at par with fine dining restaurants in Delhi. I can say that the crowd in two-tier cities, too, has a palette that likes to experiment with something new. I would not be surprised if we have a couple of Michelin-star restaurants in South India in the next few years.

What is the future of regional Indian cuisine abroad and in India?

Over the last couple of years, there has been a slow but steady movement by young chefs to bring regional cuisine and regional produce to the forefront. Until 10 years ago, the perception of Indian food in the eyes of the West was that it was a spicy cuisine restricted to curries and tikkas. This is changing, with Indian chefs travelling abroad to work in restaurants experimenting with regional fare and realising that there is a plethora of local cuisines in India to showcase to the world.