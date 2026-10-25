Padma Shri Awardee Chef Damu dies at 72 : ‘He made a lot of lives,” Culinary industry mourns the loss

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Chef Damodaran Kothandaraman, fondly known as Chef Damu died on Sunday, October 25 in Chennai.
The 72-year-old Padma Shri awardee, best known for the show Cooku with Comali, showed that a passion for food could take you places you never imagined — and was unarguably one of the most beloved chefs from Tamil Nadu.
“He made a lot of lives. So many boys who entered culinary industry were clueless and considered dropping out. But Chef Damu mentored them till the end,” Chef Sheetharam Prasaad tells indianexpress.com with pain in his voice recalling how the “disciplined and dynamic” Chef Damu has students across the globe.
He calls the loss The Chef reinstates that Chef Damu this is a huge loss for the culimary
A chef, teacher and author, Damu earned a PhD in hotel management and catering technology from the University of Madras in 2004, becoming the first Indian chef to do so. He also made it to the Guinness World Records in 2010 by cooking 617 dishes in 24 hours, 30 minutes and 12 seconds. In January 2025, he received the Padma Shri for his contribution to the culinary arts.
But for countless Tamil households, he was more than his records and awards. As a judge on Cooku with Comali, his warmth, gentle humour and love for traditional Tamil food made him a familiar face in living rooms. Following news of his death, fellow chefs, food creators and fans paid tribute to the man who made cooking feel a little less intimidating and a lot more joyful.
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Tributes have been pouring in since the news of his death came. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has also mourned the loss and posted on his social media:
“Deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Damu. Will always remember him for his ever-smiling, cheerful nature and the wonderful laughs we shared every time we met. He dedicated his life to the culinary world, and his passing is a huge loss to our culinary fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”