Chaitra Navratri Colors 2026: Nine day-wise colours, dates, and significance

Navratri March 2026 Colours with Date and Significance: All nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, with each day being associated with a different colour and signifying a particular meaning and energy.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readMar 18, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Chaitra Navratri Colours 2026Chaitra Navratri Colours 2026: Below are the nine colours to wear as considered auspicious for the nine days of Navratri..
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Chaitra Navratri Colours 2026: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day significant Hindu celebration that begins on the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar, in the first Hindu month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March or April in the English calendar.

This year, it will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and end on Friday, March 27, 2026, which will also be observed as Lord Ram’s birthday, known as Ram Navami.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing for Ghatasthapana this year would be between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Rama Navami, Lord Rama’s birthday, usually falls on the ninth day of the Navratri festival; therefore, it is also known as Ram Navami or Ram Navratri.

All nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, with each day being associated with a different colour and signifying a particular meaning and energy.

READ: Timeless Tales: Chaitra Navaratri celebrates new beginnings and the divine feminine

Incorporating these colours on these nine days is considered to be auspicious and believed to attract wealth, prosperity, abundance, blessings, and good fortune.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Nine colours for nine days of Navratri

Navratri Day Date Tithi Goddess Colour of the day Significance of the colour
1 March 19 (Thursday) Pratipada Shailputri Yellow
Purity, peace, and serenity.
2 March 20 (Friday) Dwitiya Brahmacharini Green
Passion, love, and strength.
3 March 21 (Saturday) Tritiya Chandraghanta Grey
Calmness and divine grace.
4 March 22 (Sunday) Chaturthi Kushmanda Orange
Joy, knowledge, and positivity.
5 March 23 (Monday) Panchami Skandamata White
Growth, fertility, and harmony with nature.
6 March 24 (Tuesday) Shashthi Katyayani Red
Balance, stability, and maturity.
7 March 25 (Wednesday) Saptami Kalaratri Royal Blue
Energy, creativity, and strength.
8 March 26 (Thursday) Ashtami Mahagauri Pink
Individuality, beauty, and renewal.
9 March 27 (Friday) Navami Siddhidatri Purple
Optimism and divine grace.

Source: Drik Panchang

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Navratri 2026 Google Search Trends With the festival just around the corner, ‘When does Navratri start?’ has become one of the top trending searches on Google. (Screenshot)

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