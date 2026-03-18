Chaitra Navratri Colors 2026: Nine day-wise colours, dates, and significance

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Chaitra Navratri Colours 2026: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day significant Hindu celebration that begins on the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar, in the first Hindu month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March or April in the English calendar.
This year, it will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and end on Friday, March 27, 2026, which will also be observed as Lord Ram’s birthday, known as Ram Navami.
According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing for Ghatasthapana this year would be between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
Rama Navami, Lord Rama’s birthday, usually falls on the ninth day of the Navratri festival; therefore, it is also known as Ram Navami or Ram Navratri.
All nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti, with each day being associated with a different colour and signifying a particular meaning and energy.
Incorporating these colours on these nine days is considered to be auspicious and believed to attract wealth, prosperity, abundance, blessings, and good fortune.
|Navratri Day
|Date
|Tithi
|Goddess
|Colour of the day
|Significance of the colour
|1
|March 19 (Thursday)
|Pratipada
|Shailputri
|Yellow
|
Purity, peace, and serenity.
|2
|March 20 (Friday)
|Dwitiya
|Brahmacharini
|Green
|
Passion, love, and strength.
|3
|March 21 (Saturday)
|Tritiya
|Chandraghanta
|Grey
|
Calmness and divine grace.
|4
|March 22 (Sunday)
|Chaturthi
|Kushmanda
|Orange
|
Joy, knowledge, and positivity.
|5
|March 23 (Monday)
|Panchami
|Skandamata
|White
|
Growth, fertility, and harmony with nature.
|6
|March 24 (Tuesday)
|Shashthi
|Katyayani
|Red
|
Balance, stability, and maturity.
|7
|March 25 (Wednesday)
|Saptami
|Kalaratri
|Royal Blue
|
Energy, creativity, and strength.
|8
|March 26 (Thursday)
|Ashtami
|Mahagauri
|Pink
|
Individuality, beauty, and renewal.
|9
|March 27 (Friday)
|Navami
|Siddhidatri
|Purple
|
Optimism and divine grace.
Source: Drik Panchang