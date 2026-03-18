Chaitra Navratri Colors 2026: Nine day-wise colours, dates, and significance

Chaitra Navratri Colours 2026: Below are the nine colours to wear as considered auspicious for the nine days of Navratri..

Chaitra Navratri Colours 2026: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day significant Hindu celebration that begins on the first day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar, in the first Hindu month of Chaitra, which corresponds to March or April in the English calendar.

This year, it will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and end on Friday, March 27, 2026, which will also be observed as Lord Ram’s birthday, known as Ram Navami.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timing for Ghatasthapana this year would be between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Rama Navami, Lord Rama’s birthday, usually falls on the ninth day of the Navratri festival; therefore, it is also known as Ram Navami or Ram Navratri.