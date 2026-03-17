Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates: When is Navratri starting? Check the full 9-day calendar

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Date: Know when it is starting and ending; full 9-day calendar below.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Start & End Date: One of the most auspicious Hindu holidays honouring Goddess Durga is Chaitra Navratri, also called Ram Navratri, because Lord Rama’s birthday falls on its final day.

For nine days, the country celebrates it with great enthusiasm and devotion, worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga by dressing in the colour of the day.

People start fasting from Pratipada to Navami to receive the blessings of the Goddess.

The majority of the customs and rituals observed during Shardiya Navratri, which takes place in September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

marks the start of the Hindu New Year (Vikram Samvat 2083) and culminates with the celebration of Ram Navami.