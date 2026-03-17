Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates: When is Navratri starting? Check the full 9-day calendar

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Start & End Date: One of the most auspicious Hindu holidays honouring Goddess Durga is Chaitra Navratri, also called Ram Navratri, because Lord Rama’s birthday falls on its final day.
For nine days, the country celebrates it with great enthusiasm and devotion, worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga by dressing in the colour of the day.
People start fasting from Pratipada to Navami to receive the blessings of the Goddess.
The majority of the customs and rituals observed during Shardiya Navratri, which takes place in September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.
marks the start of the Hindu New Year (Vikram Samvat 2083) and culminates with the celebration of Ram Navami.
The festival of Chaitra Navratri falls during the Shukla Paksha, or full moon phase, in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which is late March to April in the Gregorian calendar.
According to the Drik Panchang, the festival starts on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight).
This year, it will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with the auspicious timing for Ghatsthapana scheduled between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM, according to Drik Panchang.
If you happen to miss this early morning window, the Abhijit Muhurat serves as an ideal alternative for the Kalash Sthapana, occurring later in the day from 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM.
Chaitra Navratri will end on Friday, March 27, 2026, which will also be observed as Lord Ram’s birthday, known as Ram Navami.
Typically, it occurs on the ninth day of the Navratri celebration, which is why it’s also called Ram Navratri.
|Navratri Day
|Date
|Day of Week
|Tithi
|Day 1
|March 19, 2026
|Thursday
|Pratipada
|Day 2
|March 20, 2026
|Friday
|Dwitiya
|Day 3
|March 21, 2026
|Saturday
|Tritiya
|Day 4
|March 22, 2026
|Sunday
|Chaturthi
|Day 5
|March 23, 2026
|Monday
|Panchami
|Day 6
|March 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|Shashthi
|Day 7
|March 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|Saptami
|Day 8
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Ashtami
|Day 9
|March 27, 2026
|Friday
|Navami
Source: Drik Panchang