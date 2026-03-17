Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates: When is Navratri starting? Check the full 9-day calendar

Navratri March 2026 Dates: This year, it will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with the auspicious timing for Ghatsthapana scheduled between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM, according to Drik Panchang.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMar 17, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Chaitra Navratri 2026 DateChaitra Navratri 2026 Date: Know when it is starting and ending; full 9-day calendar below.
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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Start & End Date: One of the most auspicious Hindu holidays honouring Goddess Durga is Chaitra Navratri, also called Ram Navratri, because Lord Rama’s birthday falls on its final day.

For nine days, the country celebrates it with great enthusiasm and devotion, worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga by dressing in the colour of the day.

People start fasting from Pratipada to Navami to receive the blessings of the Goddess.

READ: Timeless Tales: Chaitra Navaratri celebrates new beginnings and the divine feminine

The majority of the customs and rituals observed during Shardiya Navratri, which takes place in September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

marks the start of the Hindu New Year (Vikram Samvat 2083) and culminates with the celebration of Ram Navami.

When is Chaitra Navratri starting in 2026? Know the dates.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri falls during the Shukla Paksha, or full moon phase, in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which is late March to April in the Gregorian calendar.

According to the Drik Panchang, the festival starts on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight).

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This year, it will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, with the auspicious timing for Ghatsthapana scheduled between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM, according to Drik Panchang.

ALSO READ: Five energy-boosting ingredients to consume this Chaitra Navratri

If you happen to miss this early morning window, the Abhijit Muhurat serves as an ideal alternative for the Kalash Sthapana, occurring later in the day from 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM.

Chaitra Navratri will end on Friday, March 27, 2026, which will also be observed as Lord Ram’s birthday, known as Ram Navami.

Typically, it occurs on the ninth day of the Navratri celebration, which is why it’s also called Ram Navratri.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9-Day Calendar

Navratri Day Date Day of Week Tithi
Day 1 March 19, 2026 Thursday Pratipada
Day 2 March 20, 2026 Friday Dwitiya
Day 3 March 21, 2026 Saturday Tritiya
Day 4 March 22, 2026 Sunday Chaturthi
Day 5 March 23, 2026 Monday Panchami
Day 6 March 24, 2026 Tuesday Shashthi
Day 7 March 25, 2026 Wednesday Saptami
Day 8 March 26, 2026 Thursday Ashtami
Day 9 March 27, 2026 Friday Navami

Source: Drik Panchang

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