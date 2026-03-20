Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2 Wishes Images: Know Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Aarti, Katha, Quotes, Messages and Status to Share

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2 Wishes Images, Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Aarti, Katha, Quotes: Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, observed by worshipping nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, starting Thursday, March 19, 2026. It is also called Ram Navratri because Lord Rama’s birthday falls on the last day of Navratri, which will be observed on Friday, March 27, 2026.
Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati who was a powerful Sati in her unmarried form.
On Friday, March 20, we mark the second day of Chaitra Navratri, with green considered auspicious for the day. It symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity and also represents new beginnings in life.
Goddess Brahmacharini represents the quest for the Divine and embodies the force of tapas (austerity). In her previous incarnation as Sati, she picked Lord Shiva as her consort. Born as Parvati, the daughter of Himalaya, and, under the tutelage of sage Narada, did tremendous penance for thousands of years without food or water to win Shiva.
Her name comes from Sanskrit words for supreme consciousness and self-discipline, meaning “one who practices or pursues,” and hence is revered for her devotion, peace, and perseverance.
Worshipped on the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is believed to bestow power, knowledge, and peace, supporting devotees in facing life’s obstacles with dedication.
On the second day, devotees wake up early and take a bath to purify themselves before spreading Gangajal in their worship area and worshipping Maa Durga as a family.
In a metal pot, place jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood for Maa Brahmacharini. After washing and decorating the goddess, offer her jasmine flowers, roli, and kumkum.
The deity is worshipped with an abhishek using milk, curd, and honey, and a special bag of sugar, which is prepared as an offering. Devootes must also chant the mantra “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥” or “Dadhana Kara Padmabhyam Akshamala Kamandalu, Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama”.
May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with unwavering determination and guide you toward your goals with strength and clarity. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
On this sacred day of Chaitra Navratri, may your life be filled with peace, discipline, and the power to overcome every challenge.
May the divine grace of Maa Brahmacharini inspire you to walk the path of truth, patience, and devotion. Wishing you a blessed Chaitra Navratri!
Wishing this Chaitra Navratri a spiritual growth and inner calm as Maa Brahmacharini removes obstacles from your journey.
May your heart be filled with positivity and your mind with wisdom through the blessings of Maa Brahmacharini. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family!
On Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri, may Maa Brahmacharini empower you with resilience, self-control, and success in all endeavors.