Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2 Wishes Images: Know Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Aarti, Katha, Quotes, Messages and Status to Share

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2 Wishes Images: Here's all you need to lknow.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2 Wishes Images, Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Aarti, Katha, Quotes: Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, observed by worshipping nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, starting Thursday, March 19, 2026. It is also called Ram Navratri because Lord Rama’s birthday falls on the last day of Navratri, which will be observed on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Day 2 of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati who was a powerful Sati in her unmarried form.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 2: Date and Colour of the Day

On Friday, March 20, we mark the second day of Chaitra Navratri, with green considered auspicious for the day. It symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity and also represents new beginnings in life.