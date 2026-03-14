Celebrity nutritionist says you only need these ‘3 kitchen staples for better skin’

Healthy skin starts with a healthy gut, but you don’t need to sit at a blender making wellness shots day and night. What if we told you the secret lies in just 3 pantry essentials? Power-packed with antioxidants and omega-3s, they promise to promote cell turnover and unlock your hidden glow. In conversation with Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh, celebrity nutritionist Sonia Narang shared 3 must-have foods for radiant, clear skin. “You only need these 3 kitchen staples for better skin,” she claimed in the video, throwing in a bonus item at the end.

Indianexpress.com turned to health experts to find out why these foods are a must-add to your skincare diet:

Amla

Narang suggests having 1-2 amla a day. “Stock it up and turn them into chutneys, pickles and murabbas all year around,” she shared.

According to Sushma PS, chief dietitian, Jindal Naturecure Institute, consuming one to two amla daily can bring healthy changes into your body. Steaming amla preserves vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports immunity, skin health, and hair texture, and improves overall well-being.

Preserving these antioxidants through steaming can help fight oxidative stress and free-radical damage in the body. In fact, steaming amla also provides digestive benefits by relieving constipation, improving metabolism, promoting regular bowel movements, and providing healthy gut flora.

It also contributes to shiny hair and glowing skin. “The antioxidants and vitamin C in amla contribute to healthier skin by fighting free radicals and supporting collagen production. Regular consumption may result in a natural radiance and improved skin texture.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Turmeric

Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, said that it contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. This can help reduce acne, calm irritation, and brighten dull skin. Many people use haldi in face packs for tanning, pigmentation, and marks. But it is important to use it carefully. Even natural ingredients can cause reactions. Haldi can lead to itching, redness, burning, or rashes in people with sensitive skin. Some experience staining that takes days to fade

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Flaxseed

Dr Swapna Priya, consultant dermatologist at CARE Hospitals, added that flaxseed is indeed good for the skin. Its richness in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties can contribute to skin health. “Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain skin hydration, while antioxidants combat free radicals and inflammation, potentially leading to improved skin texture and reduced signs of ageing,” she mentioned.

ALSO READ | Include these five foods in your diet for glowing skin

Bonus: Moringa

Moringa helps rebalance the skin’s natural oil production. It can hydrate skin cells without giving that sticky feeling. because of its high oleic acid content that moisturises skin cells at a deeper level. The antioxidants present in moringa leaves reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Due to their detoxifying nature and therapeutic properties, they improve the skin tone and add a glow.

Ditch the complex wellness shots and embrace these traditional Indian superfoods for a natural, radiant complexion rooted in a healthy gut.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.