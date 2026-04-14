The real story behind Rashmika Mandanna’s viral wedding look: ‘You have 40 minutes…she had not slept enough’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur this February, effectively breaking the internet with their traditional wedding attire. The social media post featuring the couple in their bridal glory went so viral that it dethroned Virat Kohli’s 2024 T20 victory post to become the most-liked Instagram picture in Asia. In a conversation with podcaster Masoom Minawala, Rashmika Mandanna’s makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, spilled the beans on creating the look that took the digital world by storm.

Proving that sometimes, less is really more, Chemburkar shared that Mandanna wanted to keep her look super clean. “I was like, ‘Really? It’s your wedding day. Don’t you want to add a bit of colour?’ But she was very clear that she wants to keep it very true to how she looks. She has beautiful eyes, so I thought, ‘Let me keep it minimal’.”

Revealing more about the wedding day, she elaborated: “We had an event the previous evening, so she had not slept enough. She came just to cut to cut, and was like, ‘Guys, you all have 40 minutes to get me ready’. But I think overall she must have taken one and a half hours to be fully ready from top to bottom.”

The artist further added, “She was just so clear about what she wanted in terms of styling, makeup and hair; she had a vision, so working with her was so different from what we usually do. She was also really happy, so that translated into the hair and makeup, the styling and everything.”

Tanvi, who had been working with Mandanna for the last four and a half years on editorials and shoots, has seen her evolve from a heavy glam phase to a dewy soft look. “I’ve seen her become comfortable with her skin, with enhancing just the right features, instead of adding a lot. So, we came to this point where we don’t apply the foundation. We just colour, correct and conceal wherever required.”

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Bridal makeup tips to note

Sukhmeet Singh, Sr Lecturer, Fashion and Celebrity Makeup and Hair, Pearl Academy said that the wedding day is one of the most photographed days of your life, and your makeup needs to be nothing short of flawless. Whether you’re going for a dewy natural glow or a bold, glamorous look, a little preparation goes a long way:

1.⁠ ⁠Prep your skin: Good makeup starts with good skin. Hydration, proper cleansing, and priming are essential. A well-prepped base ensures makeup sits smoothly and lasts longer without cracking or looking patchy.

2.⁠ ⁠Choose long-wear products: Wedding days are long, emotional, and full of photography. Opt for long-lasting, waterproof, and HD makeup products that can withstand sweat, tears, and flash photography without causing flashback.

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3.⁠ ⁠Balance is key: If you go bold on the eyes, keep your lips subtle, and vice versa. Bridal makeup should enhance features, not overpower them. The goal is timeless elegance, not trend overload.

4.⁠ ⁠Match makeup to lighting and time of event: Day weddings need softer, more natural tones, while evening weddings can handle deeper, more dramatic looks. Always consider natural vs artificial lighting, as it affects how makeup appears in photos.

5.⁠ ⁠Keep a touch-up kit handy: Even the best makeup needs minor touch-ups. Essentials include lipstick, blotting paper, compact powder, and tissues to stay fresh throughout the day.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.