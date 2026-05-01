Make-up artist recalls getting Isha Ambani ready for Met Gala 2025: ‘She had just delivered…I was shaking’

Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala last year in a custom Anamika Khanna look, keeping with the theme ‘Tailored for You’ and drawing inspiration from Black Dandy style. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the outfit featured a white embroidered corset, black tailored pants, and a white floor-grazing cape that reportedly took 20,000 hours to embroider. A diamond necklace from her mother, Nita Ambani’s personal collection, which reportedly belonged to the Maharaja of Nawanagar and was also spotted in the movie Ocean’s 8, stole the spotlight.

Skipping earrings, Ambani went with layered neckpieces and multiple rings to accessorise, and completed her look with soft-glam makeup by artist Tanvi Chemburkar.

“Isha is amazing. She never interferes with your vision. Anaita always has an amazing brief to follow. I mean, there’s always a little pressure. But the first time I did it, Oh my God, I was so overwhelmed. I don’t think Isha or anyone else noticed it, but when I was doing her makeup, I was shaking, because I’m like, ‘It was going to be captured all over, and I have no control over who’s going to take what picture’,” Chemburkar recently shared on The Masoom Minawala Show podcast.

“Lighting is the biggest make-or-break point for makeup. But it all turned out well. Isha had just delivered, so it was her first time also going on such a big platform,” the makeup artist further added.

Isha Ambani poses for paps on the Met Gala 2025 carpet. (Source: Instagram/@anamikakhanna.in) Isha Ambani poses for paps on the Met Gala 2025 carpet. (Source: Instagram/@anamikakhanna.in)

Recreate the look

Harlin Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, House Of Makeup shared that the definition of beauty on the red carpet has shifted — it is no longer about heavy contour or full-coverage perfection. “What stands out now is skin that looks lit from within, almost untouched, yet polished enough for the camera,” she said. Think of recent red carpet moments where skin takes centre stage, fresh, luminous, and real, rather than overly perfected.

If you’re looking to recreate this soft glam finish, it comes down to a few key steps.

First, the base sets the tone. Well-moisturized skin is crucial to begin with, no matter your skin type.

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Next, for lightweight summer coverage, Sachdeva suggested that you opt for a skin tint that plumps the skin and creates a radiant canvas without masking it. Follow it up with a hydrating concealer, used only where needed, to brighten and lift.

Sachdeva said that soft, luminous finish, what people call “soft glam”, is really about making skin look like itself, just better. It’s also a celebrity favourite because it enhances your features without over-defining them. “There’s room for creativity, but the focus stays on healthy, radiant skin. Even when there’s a pop of colour, it’s diffused, nothing feels harsh or overly defined,” said the expert.

Taking that into account, she suggested leaning into cream textures: a cream blush to softly flush the cheeks, a subtle, non-chunky highlighter to catch the light, and just a touch of mascara to open up the eyes. “Finish with a gloss or a hydrating lip, and the look comes together effortlessly, polished, fresh, and built to last,” Sachdeva concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.