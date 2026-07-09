Carrying large amounts of cash can land you in trouble at the airport — know why

Carrying too much currency, whether it is local cash or foreign banknotes, is one of the fastest ways to be detained, questioned, and have your funds seized at an airport, says aviation expert K Anuradha Suresh, a retired Senior AGM at Air India. She noted that people often think, ‘It’s my hard-earned money, why can’t I carry it?’ but from an aviation security and global banking perspective, “airports act as frontline checkpoints for anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) regulations”.

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According to Anuradha, one may be questioned about where the money came from, why one is carrying it, and what one plans to use it for. Authorities may request supporting documents, such as bank withdrawal slips or business records. Experts note that, depending on the country and the circumstances, cash must be declared. Otherwise, it can lead to confiscation of funds, hefty fines, and prolonged investigations.