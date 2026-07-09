Carrying large amounts of cash can land you in trouble at the airport — know why

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Carrying too much currency, whether it is local cash or foreign banknotes, is one of the fastest ways to be detained, questioned, and have your funds seized at an airport, says aviation expert K Anuradha Suresh, a retired Senior AGM at Air India. She noted that people often think, ‘It’s my hard-earned money, why can’t I carry it?’ but from an aviation security and global banking perspective, “airports act as frontline checkpoints for anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) regulations”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Anuradha, one may be questioned about where the money came from, why one is carrying it, and what one plans to use it for. Authorities may request supporting documents, such as bank withdrawal slips or business records. Experts note that, depending on the country and the circumstances, cash must be declared. Otherwise, it can lead to confiscation of funds, hefty fines, and prolonged investigations.
Interestingly, cash refers to all paper banknotes and metal coins; personal cheques, traveller’s cheques, and money orders; financial securities like bonds, stocks, or investment certificates in physical form; and even metals like gold. These need to be declared (especially when carried in significant quantities or as high-value gifts such as wedding jewellery).
In fact, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s website, Indian travellers going to all countries are allowed to purchase foreign currency notes/coins only up to USD 3000 per visit. “Balance amount can be carried in the form of store value cards, travellers’ cheques or banker’s draft. Exceptions to this are (a) travellers proceeding to Iraq and Libya who can draw foreign exchange in the form of foreign currency notes and coins not exceeding USD 5000 or its equivalent per visit; (b) travellers proceeding to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian Federation and other Republics of Commonwealth of Independent States who can draw entire foreign exchange (up-to USD 250,000) in the form of foreign currency notes or coins.”
Notably, for travellers going for Haj/Umrah pilgrimage, the full amount of entitlement (USD 250,000) in cash or up to the cash limit as specified by the Haj Committee of India may be released, states RBI.
This is why experts urge that one should carry only a small amount of cash for immediate expenses and rely on forex cards, debit/credit cards or digital payment methods. This also reduces the risk of theft while complying with regulations.
The total foreign exchange, including cards and cheques, cannot exceed USD 10,000 without a formal currency declaration. Even if there is a genuine reason like a wedding or medical emergency, that needs to be declared. Keeping a document of the source of funds as well as proof of purpose helps.