‘Carries his own meals’: Trainer reveals Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s 4-meal diet, fitness routine

3 min readPuneOct 6, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Celebrity fitness trainer S Naresh Kumar, who trained Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, fondly called Thalapathy Vijay, from his films Master to Beast, revealed details of his disciplined lifestyle. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Naresh, 30, said that his association with the actor-turned-politician began in 2020-21 during his film Master.
“It has been a remarkable experience to witness his discipline, focus, and dedication toward maintaining his fitness, even with a highly demanding schedule,” said Kumar, who is also a certified Pilates instructor specialising in core strength, flexibility, posture correction, and rehabilitation-focused training.
Vijay, whose party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 107 seats in the last Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has been governing the state since May this year. “Today, as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, his commitment to health and consistency, not just for himself but for all the people in the state, continues to be truly inspiring,” said Kumar.
Interestingly, Kumar revealed that Vijay carries his own meals everywhere he goes, even to political rallies. “His commitment to health and consistency continues to be truly inspiring. He follows a well-structured maintenance calorie diet and eats four meals that mainly include clean foods, fresh fruits, and balanced nutrition,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“His meals are almost always the same. To break it down, he eats rice, a little chicken, and some vegetables weighing 200 grams. He eats fruits weighing 100 grams. His meals include 60-80 grams of protein. His water intake is good,” elaborated Naresh, who also trains with actors Rajinikanth, Janhvi Kapoor, and Pooja Hegde.
According to Naresh, Vijay also likes to indulge in biryani, albeit occasionally.
Naresh Kumar has also worked with Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: Naresh Kumar)
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Cardio exercises and indoor workouts
Chennai-based Kumar holds globally recognised certifications from the American Council on Exercise and the International Sports Sciences Association, and has been in the field for over 15 years.
Kumar also said that Vijay is currently doing only cardio exercises and indoor workouts, including walking, dancing, and low-strength workouts. “He mostly did strength training to maintain his physique during films that required him to do action,” he recalled.
Kumar believes that what truly sets the beloved actor-turned-politician apart is his mindset. According to Kumar, while Vijay doesn’t speak much, he is a keen observer, with unmatched time management and simplicity. “It was a privilege to work with him, and I am grateful for that experience. I look forward to meeting him again soon and hope to collaborate again in the future,” said Kumar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.