‘Carries his own meals’: Trainer reveals Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s 4-meal diet, fitness routine

Celebrity fitness trainer S Naresh Kumar, who trained Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, fondly called Thalapathy Vijay, from his films Master to Beast, revealed details of his disciplined lifestyle. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Naresh, 30, said that his association with the actor-turned-politician began in 2020-21 during his film Master.

“It has been a remarkable experience to witness his discipline, focus, and dedication toward maintaining his fitness, even with a highly demanding schedule,” said Kumar, who is also a certified Pilates instructor specialising in core strength, flexibility, posture correction, and rehabilitation-focused training.

Vijay, whose party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 107 seats in the last Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has been governing the state since May this year. “Today, as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, his commitment to health and consistency, not just for himself but for all the people in the state, continues to be truly inspiring,” said Kumar.