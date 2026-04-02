Cardi B reveals why she smelled like a ‘pasta bowl’ for six months straight: ‘I will never do that again’

We aren’t the only ones falling for TikTok hacks; even celebrities like Cardi B aren’t immune to the trend. In a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper opened up about her recent DIY haircare fail. “I put garlic, but I put it too raw on my hair. And for six months straight, every single time I sweat, I smelled like a pasta bowl. It was gross. I will never do that again,” she told the host.

“I’ve been doing rice water, I’ve been doing onion water. But this time I decided to go raw garlic. I’m like, ‘You know what, I don’t got no time to boil it’, and I was smelling like a chicken Caesar salad for six months straight,” she added.

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Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, explained that garlic contains sulfur compounds, vitamins, and antioxidants that, in theory, may support hair health. Some people believe it can help strengthen hair or reduce hair fall.

However, she said that raw garlic is very strong and harsh on the skin. “Applying it directly to the scalp can cause irritation, redness, a burning sensation, and even inflammation, especially for those with sensitive skin. In some cases, it may lead to allergic reactions or chemical burns, which can damage the scalp and worsen hair problems instead of improving them,” elaborated Dr Chause.

She warned against following advice from celebrities and urged people to follow only the doctor’s instructions. “If someone still wants to use garlic for haircare, it should never be applied raw,” she said.

What’s the safest way to incorporate garlic into one’s haircare routine?

According to Dr Chause, a safer way to use garlic is to infuse it in oil, where garlic is gently heated in coconut or olive oil and then strained. This reduces its harshness while retaining some benefits. Even then, it’s important to do a patch test before applying it to the scalp.

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Garlic oil contains vitamins and minerals such as B-6, C, manganese, and selenium, which promote healthy hair. The antifungal compounds in it help kill bacteria and fight germs, leading to a clean, dandruff-free scalp. It is a natural home remedy that promotes hair growth and prevents hair thinning. However, it is best to use diluted garlic oil and test a small amount on the inside of your wrist before using it on your entire head.

Overall, while garlic has potential benefits, Dr Chause said that using it raw on the scalp is risky and not advisable.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.