‘Call me Anna Konidala’: Pawan Kalyan’s wife makes heartfelt request

Actor and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Konidala, has requested that everyone not address her by her maiden surname, Lezhneva. Married since 2013, Anna recently took to Instagram to make the special request to her followers.

“A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it’s finally the right moment to write this. I’ve been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it… came back to it again. And I just couldn’t find the right way to say it. Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that’s the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out. The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband’s surname and became Anna Konidala,” the 46-year-old expressed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“So if you’ve read this far, I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala. That’s my name, and it’s the one I feel like myself with. Thank you for understanding. It really means a lot to me. P.S. The photo was taken during our very first trip to Saint Petersburg, Russia, together.”

Taking a cue from her candid reflection, we asked an expert about what’s in a name.

This conversation quickly moved beyond a simple change of name, reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, adding: “For some, it was a beautiful expression of belonging. For others, it sparked a debate about identity and individuality. Yet beneath these differing opinions lies a fascinating psychological truth: human beings have always attached profound meaning to symbols.”

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Psychologically, our name is one of the earliest parts of our identity. “It is among the first words we learn to recognise. We hear it spoken with affection, anger, pride, disappointment and celebration. Over time, our name becomes closely linked to our sense of self. This is precisely why changing, retaining or reclaiming a surname after marriage is rarely a purely administrative decision. For many people, it reflects something much deeper about identity, belonging or continuity,” expressed Delnna.

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One woman may choose to retain her maiden surname because it reflects years of professional identity and personal history. Another may happily adopt her spouse’s surname because she experiences it as an expression of unity and shared family life. A third may combine both surnames. “None of these choices is inherently more empowered, more progressive or more loving than the others. Psychological maturity lies in recognising that meaning is personal. Problems arise when society begins judging the symbol instead of understanding the person,” said Delnna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Konidala (@anna.konidala)

Maybe that is the lesson worth remembering. Before debating whether someone should or should not embrace a particular symbol, we would do well to ask a far more meaningful question: What does that symbol represent to them? Because the strongest relationships are not built on names, rings or rituals. “They are built on the love, trust and commitment those symbols quietly remind us to honour,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.