Bryan Johnson details how he achieved a ‘9 year skin age reversal’: ‘Effectively freezing my…’

Bryan Johnson, a popular American biohacker and longevity enthusiast, recently shared his skincare routine to reverse ageing by 9 years. Sharing his “9-year skin age reversal” blueprint on Instagram, Johnson explained that his basics include cleansing, hydrating and keeping cellular and inflammatory damage at bay. A good cleanser, serum and moisturiser with hyaluronic acid, Skin Care Filter (SCF), and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) as the core active ingredients.

His diet focuses on plant protein, fibre and polyphenols to reduce oxidative stress, inflammation and glycation — “all sources of skin damage”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Decoding his routine

Taking Johnson’s routine into account, Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist and Head Medical Operations at Kaya Limited, said that there is no universally accepted medical definition of ‘skin age reversal’.

“What this really reflects is optimisation; rigorous sun protection, consistent use of evidence-based actives like retinoids, antioxidants and niacinamide, alongside emerging longevity concepts focused on cellular health such as NAD optimisation, supported by good sleep, nutrition and metabolic control,” she shared.

His diet focuses on plant protein, fibre and polyphenols (AI-generated image) His diet focuses on plant protein, fibre and polyphenols (AI-generated image)

According to her, when the major accelerators of skin ageing are removed, inflammation is minimised, and when these fundamentals are followed with discipline, skin quality and function can improve significantly. “The key message for most people is that extreme biohacking isn’t necessary, adopting daily sun protection, a few proven actives and a healthy lifestyle delivers the majority of real-world skin ageing benefits,” added the expert.

Dr Richa Negi, Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya Limited, said that the simplest thing you can do every morning after waking is to wash your face with cold water. “Washing the face can remove excess oil that builds up on the skin throughout the night. This, in turn, can make the face feel fresh,” she said, adding that it is extremely important to know your skin type and use products that suit it as they will help your skin look and feel its best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Johnson (@bryanjohnson_)

When you drink enough water throughout the day, you support circulation and overall skin health from within, which reflects in plumper, less fatigued-looking skin over time. She added that regular movement and exercise support blood flow and internal balance, which can positively influence dullness, puffiness and stress-related flare-ups in many people. Good quality sleep is when the body focuses on repair, so sleeping on time often beats adding yet another serum.

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Dr Santhanam also emphasised the importance of sunscreen in daily skincare routines, including when indoors. While she acknowledged the skin’s need for natural vitamin D from sunlight, she also mentioned that unprotected exposure to UV rays and blue light can harm delicate skin, especially on the face, hands, neck, and other exposed areas.

“The sun’s UVA and UVB rays trigger a cascade of free radical damage and inflammation that is the major cause of wrinkles, sagging skin, discolourations, as well as many other issues that rob skin of its youthful qualities. By protecting skin from this damage, daily use of sunscreen delivers anti-ageing and skin health benefits above and beyond any other product,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.