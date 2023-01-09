Jumpsuits, hijabs included in British Airways’ first uniform change in almost two decades

In nearly twenty years, British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for its crew members. The current uniform, designed by Julien MacDonald, will be replaced by attire created by Savile Row fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng OBE.

For the female crew, the options include a dress, skirt and trousers, and a modern jumpsuit — an airline first. The global carrier has included a tunic and hijab option for women. Staying away from following Virgin Atlantic’s footsteps in offering gender-neutral uniforms, the male crew will get a tailored three-piece suit with regular and slim-fit style trousers.

Taking inspiration from the airline and its people, Boateng designed “a truly original collection”, the press release said. It added, “The airwave pattern that features across the entire uniform collection including jackets, t-shirts, buttons and ties was inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing. The jacquard fabric across all of the tailored garments features a variation of the airline’s iconic speedmarque.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Airways (@british_airways)

The designer, who has been developing the collection since 2018, shadowed a number of airport roles to understand how the uniform needs to perform for each job and ensure a modern British, stylish look with high quality, resilient fabrics that are easy to care for. “More than 1,500 colleagues across the airline took part in 50 workshops to help ensure the suitability of the garment, from design workshops to prototype feedback and garment trials, helping create an iconic collection that will stand the test of time. To make sure that each garment is fit for purpose, the airline has been putting the uniform to the test over the last six months in secret trials.”

ALSO READ | Adidas wages war against fashion house Thom Browne over stripes

Boateng said that designing this uniform was a vast and painstaking undertaking and it went far beyond clothes. “It was about creating an energetic shift internally. One of my main objectives was to create something that spoke to, and for, the airline’s colleagues. Something that inspired and empowered them, encouraged them to conduct their roles with pride and most importantly to ensure that they felt seen and heard. Although the airline has a strong heritage, it was imperative to support in creating a fresh narrative of change and transcendence, while remaining timeliness,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozwald Boateng (@ozwald_boateng)

With sustainability being paid special attention, more than 90 per cent of the garments are produced using sustainable fabric from blends of recycled polyester.

The airline’s engineers and ground operations agents will be the first to wear the new uniform from Spring 2023. All British Airways’ cabin crew, pilots and check-in agents will have a switchover date from their current uniform to the new one in Summer 2023. “As they pick up their new items of uniform, they’ll hand in their Julien MacDonald garments, which will be donated to charity or recycled to create toys, tablet holders and more, with a number of items gifted to the airline’s museum,” the press release said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!