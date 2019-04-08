Having a writer’s block? How about visiting a writer’s retreat for some inspiration?

Writers, in pursuit of creative inspiration, often go for a retreat. A portal for writers, TheWriteScene.com, recently organised a writer’s retreat in Kangra Valley, Himalayas from March 29 to April 1. It was a mix of exclusive time and interactive sessions. The members in the retreat also enjoyed their alone time in their individual cottages, musical afternoons and other treats.

“The retreat was unique as it provided sessions ‘to awaken muse’, to ‘build author brand’, ‘to query publishers’ ‘to increase chances of getting published,’ ‘how to safeguard what you write – IP laws’ and a one-on-one feedback from Senior Commissioning editor of Penguin India – Premenka Goswami. We had morning sessions of Yoga and six hours a day exclusively to write! I had a memorable time and will join again!’ Dr Raj Kumar, author of ‘How to Manage Stress’ and a Doctor (Surgeon) with Indian railways, was quoted as saying.

Premenka Goswami, senior commissioning editor with Penguin India was all praise for the initiative. “This is a great initiative by The Write Scene, and I had a great time interacting with aspiring writers. It’s encouraging for editors and publishers to see that people want to write more, develop more and want to get published and I am sure the discussions we had will work as stimuli to bring out something more meaningful, and writers should be looking forward to more such events!”

Participants were also impressed with it. Ehtesham Shahid, managing editor, Al Arabiya Newspaper, Dubai admitted that the retreat changed his opinion of them. “I never believed retreats make a writer, but I had to change my opinion for the simple reason that when you are in the hills, mountains, you go through a different process. Interaction with like-minded people help you, groom, develop your thoughts and modulate where necessary and I look forward to more!”

Apart from the sessions, a one-on-one session of the writers with editors were also arranged. The next session will take place in November.