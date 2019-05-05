World Laughter Day 2019: Seven funniest books of all time

World Laughter Day 2019: Who said laughter is just an emotion? It is what makes us human, connects us to the most trivial things in the world, and helps us tide over feelings of despair. Other than sharing a hearty laugh with your loved ones, there is nothing like a good book that makes you laugh out loud.

On World Laughter Day 2019, we thought, why not bring you seven of the funniest books of all time.

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Importance of Being Earnest brings out the best in Oscar Wilde who is known for rib-tickling plots. The story, inspired by a play of the same name, follows the lives of ordinary people who are coerced to endure heinous social obligations and how each one of the characters employs schemes to escape those situations. The farcical comedy is a satire on the Victorian society back then and traces the lives of two men who lives double lives and give themselves the fictitious name ‘Earnest’.

Where to buy paperback: Rs 71-100 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

Three Men in a Boat

Three Men in a Boat by author Jerome Klapka Jerome inspired by his real-life encounter is a timeless travel comedy. Along with two of his real-life friends, Carl and George, the story begins with the men wanting a holiday after being overworked. The misadventures of the three friends begin when on the following weekend, one of their friends is stranded on the other side of their destination.

When they manage to catch up with him, they hire a boat to reach their holiday destination as there is no train available. Then what follows is a series of comical events which challenge one to stay upright.

Where to buy paperback: Rs 80-99 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

Hyperbole and a Half

Hyperbole and a Half by Allie Brosh, follows Allie’s adventures with depression and rescue dogs. It is considered to be one of the most original and captivating creations of the internet age back. Published in 2009, it was described by Bill Gates as “funny and smart as hell”.

Praised as human, broken, and side-splitting, the wildly-illustrated book was inspired by a blog of the same name, and is a New York Times bestseller hailed for its humourous approach to hard-hitting issues like depression.

Where to buy paperback: Rs 560 on Flipkart.com

The Innocents Abroad

Mark Twain’s The Innocents Abroad, details his journey aboard the chartered Quaker City, which took him and fellow Americans from New York City to Europe and the Holy Lands in 1867.

The plot is witty, awe-inspiring and full of exasperation that leaves you all crackled up. It is a must-read for all contemporary travellers to make them long for the days of slow steamers.

Where to buy paperback: Rs 400-450 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

There’s a (Slight) Chance I Might be Going to Hell

Bringing the tale of small-town peculiarity, dark secrets, and one extraordinary beauty pageant, the seemingly regular girl story written by Laurie Notaro follows the life of Maye who is only too happy to leave Phoenix and settle in Spaulding, Washington until she thinks of leaving her friends behind, and finding new ones.

For 30-something freelance writer Maye, that proves to be a challenge after a series of false starts. She then decides to enter the annual Sewer Pipe Queen Pageant which leads her to uncover a sinister mystery.

Where to buy paperback: Rs 4,910 on Amazon.in

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Authored by Douglas Adams, the 1979-comedy science fiction follows the misadventures of Arthur Dent, and his friend and hitchhiker, Ford Prefect. Barely seconds before the Earth is to be demolished by aliens, Dent is saved by Prefect, a researcher penning a new edition of ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’, who actually turns out to be an alien. They are picked up by the President of the Galaxy and soon embark on a journey to find the meaning of life.

The book is a classic laugh riot from start to finish. From the guide book’s odd descriptions to the intricacies of the characters, every second line of the book induces laughter in this well-scripted story.

Where to buy paperback: Rs 600-700 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

Catch 22

Joseph Heller’s book is regarded as one of the best novels of the 20th century because of its non-chronological plot and characters from the World War 2 times. The story follows the lives of the 256th Squadron, an Air Force group who repeatedly avoid going into warfare.

Each of the characters try and escape the war through dubious ways only to be trapped in a catch-22 situation that turns out to be dangerous. Dealing with a serious theme, the book is riddled with comic dialogues which make up the intelligent plot.

Where to buy paperback: Rs 300-500 on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com

Time to get your laughter dose!