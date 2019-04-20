Wing commanders, Sri Lanka

Islands are and have always been extremely important locations for the study of natural history. Both the iconic naturalists, Alfred Russel Wallace and Charles Darwin, independently arrived at their theories of evolution after studying the natural history of islands: Wallace in the Malay archipelago and Darwin in the Galapagos Islands.

Which makes Birds of Sri Lanka of particular interest to anyone keen on the subject (and especially ornithology) in India. Islands are where the tendency for new species to develop is arguably the greatest because of their relative isolation: the Dodo was an island species which lost the power of flight because of the lack of predators — until we got there, after which it promptly went extinct. Sri Lanka, sitting like a teardrop at the southern-most tip of India, is separated from the mainland by the relatively shallow and narrow — 50 to 80 km-wide — Palk Strait, not a vast distance for a bird to fly across. Many of our mainland species appear to have done so already (or were already present when the two countries were linked), but mystifyingly several others haven’t and the island nation has as many as 27 endemic species.

Birds of Sri Lanka

(Helm Field Guides)

Deepal Warakagoda, Carol Inskipp, Tim Inskipp and Richard Grimmett

Bloomsbury

224 pages; $44.50

This book (first published in 2012) follows the usual template of the Bloomsbury series (as in the Birds of Bhutan and the Eastern Himalayas) — the introductory sections cover geographical setting, distribution and habitat, bird diversity, important birds, conservation, threats, birdwatching areas and family summaries, as well as the “rogues gallery” of all the species (more than 450). All of these provide useful and practical information. However, what was most interesting was the distribution status of several species and the list of “vagrants” — birds encountered very rarely. Our ubiquitous black kite, for example, has been described as a “rather uncommon breeding resident in northernmost parts of the country, also a regular winter visitor to north and elsewhere.” As for vultures, they’re totally absent except for the Egyptian (or Scavenger) vulture which has been described as a vagrant. While the familiar collared dove is present in Sri Lanka, the equally familiar (to us) laughing dove is not found there. There are several species of babblers found on the island but our scowling, glowering jungle babbler is not!

Some of the migrants, too, may raise eyebrows and quizzical frowns. While many of our migratory duck species — such as the northern pintail, the shovellor, the gargeny, the common teal and Eurasian wigeon — also wing their way down to the island in winter, the gadwall — a common winter visitor to India — is a vagrant. So is the tufted pochard, and, surprisingly, all the other deep diving ducks like the common and red-crested pochard, are completely absent.

You could, of course, ask the question the other way around also! Why are some birds only found on the island and not in India – considering that the Palk Strait is not exactly the most formidable water body in the region, and should be chickenfeed to fly over?

It is of course, not in the mandate of this book to answer or discuss these questions but it should provoke studies into these areas by birders, who perhaps are too busy simply making lists and ticking off “lifers”. It was, after all, by studying absences and presences, and habits and diets of different species in different geographic regions, that Wallace and Darwin arrived at their revolutionary theory which changed the fundamental way the world thought about nature.

While this book offers a comprehensive coverage of all the bird species found in Sri Lanka with all-colour illustrations (most from the Birds of the Indian Subcontinent), for the curious and questioning Indian (and Sri Lankan) birder, it will provide fare for further inquiry and study.

Lal is an author, environmentalist and bird watcher