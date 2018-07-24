Twinkle Khanna is ready with her third book and its all about ‘Pyjamas girls’

Twinkle Khanna unveiled the title of her third book on social media. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram) Twinkle Khanna unveiled the title of her third book on social media. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

It’s known that Twinkle Khanna is witty and plays with word like a champ. Even director Karan Johar, who is popular for his eloquence is scared of her. Recently, the boss lady revealed the title of her latest book on social media and it left her fans intrigued.

The 43-year-old columnist shared on Instagram: “I am a nervous wreck right now but here it is finally- a sneak peek at my new book- Pyjamas Are Forgiving.” She also used the hashtag “#ThePyjamaGirl”.

The new book will be Khanna’s third after Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Laxmi Prasad, both of which had created a buzz. The book has been published by Juggernaut Books.

Soon after she posted the picture, people started asking questions. “Your books have kept me through many long flights…looking forward to this one!”, commented one. While another wrote, “100% sure that this is also going to be a runaway hit just like your earlier one’s”, “Can’t wait. Hope its funny and meaningful like the rest of your books”.

