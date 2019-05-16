Tinkle’s Tantri the Mantri becomes the king after 35 years of plotting against Raja Hooja

For those who have read the popular kids magazine Tinkle while growing up, the name Tantri the Mantri might ring a bell. The shrewd character, who has been a part of the enduring legacy of the magazine, is known for his undying desire to be the King. Sadly, all his plans have always backfired. Now, after 35 years, his wish will finally come true.

Advertising

In the new series, Raja Hooja will die and Tantri the Mantri will rule over the kingdom of Hujli.

The character debuted in Tinkle comics in 1984 and over the years achieved iconic status. Shedding light on the decision, Rajani Thindiath, the editor of Tinkle told The Telegraph, “Kids have been demanding this change since a long time. Their primary request has been to allow Tantri to be king, since he works so hard for it. We also wanted to play around with the story arcs of the different Tinkle Toon.”

Tantri will be handling several royal duties and it will be interesting to see how he manages to keep the throne and perform the tasks.

Speaking on what lies ahead, Thindiath said, “Tantri realises those problems are not gone with Hooja’s departure. Apart from the rebellion, there is also a conspiracy afoot to dethrone Tantri and he needs to get to the bottom of it, to save himself and his crown.”