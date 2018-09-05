Three new Harry Potter books are all set to release before Christmas this year

Three new Harry Potter books will release before Christmas this year. (Source: Amazon/InsightEditions) Three new Harry Potter books will release before Christmas this year. (Source: Amazon/InsightEditions)

If you have been waiting for an owl to fly to you and tell you about new Harry Potter books, well, wait no more. Three new Harry Potter books are slated to release before Christmas this year.

For Potterheads and muggles alike, a new book means quite a breakthrough in the PotterWorld. While some swear by Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, there are others who love to go through the Harry Potter and The Cursed Child play text, written by Jack Thorne and J K Rowling. It is a given that this Universe never runs out of content to obsess over.

Brought by Insight Editions, here are all the details about the three releases:

A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts by Matthew Reinhart

Illustrated by Kevin M Wilson, it will release on October 23. Bestselling pop-up artist Matthew Reinhardt has created a three dimensional Harry Potter world – complete with fold-out Forbidden Forest, a Quidditch pitch, the flying Ford Angela, an actual Marauder’s Map, and the domes and turrets of Hogwarts that pops out to bring Hogwarts to life.

Creatures: A Paper Scene Book

Set to be in bookstores on October 2, this is a book meant for the lovers of art and creatures – it includes multi-layer scenes, interesting trivia and behind-the-scenes from the film, stills, and a description of creatures like hippogriffs, merpeople, and dragons within the book. Sounds like a perfect book to hold, flip through and admire while you enjoy your cuppa this winter.

Imagining Hogwarts: A Beginner’s Guide to Movie Making

Written by Bryan Michael Stoller, it is set for release on October 30. This book is all about creating a universe like the one J K Rowling did. It teaches you how to make costumes, storyboard and put together a film, making it a fascinating reading even if you only have a passing interest in cinema.

