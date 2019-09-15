The Zoya Factor releases on Sept 20: What’s the Anuja Chauhan novel all about?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The film, releasing on September 20, is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel. Published in 2008, Chauhan’s novel revolves around Zoya Singh Solanki, an executive in an advertising agency. Much like Salman Rushdie’s protagonist Saleem Sinai in Midnight’s Children, who was born at midnight when India attained Independence, Zoya was also born at a momentous time: when India won the cricket world cup in 1983.

Much like Sinai, the fateful time of Zoya’s birth lends her unusual powers. If Sinai could connect with children born at the time of India’s Independence, Zoya’s fate (and luck) is inextricably linked to that of the Indian cricket team. A client service representative with an advertising agency, she has travels with the Indian team for an ad shoot. But she soon realises, as does the team, that having Zoya on board is lucky for them. When they sit together for breakfast with her, they win. They taste defeat on the field when they do not. And we have the Indian cricket team captain who tells her that he does not believe in luck.

Chauhan’s novel, over the years, has acquired quite a fan following among readers. “I’ve seen several versions of the film and what I’ve really enjoyed is how real the cricket feels. As well as the advertising world, with all the logos and brands. It has stayed authentic to the book. Sonam went all out for the role, she’s got a perm, and she’s really become Zoya,” Chauhan said in an interview with Indian Express.