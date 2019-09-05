Teachers’ Day 2019: Books that uphold the bond teachers and students share

The bond shared by a teacher and a student is difficult to document. Each relationship is different from the other, but this is undeniably one of the few relationships that have an enduring impact on students, and sometimes even the teachers. September 5, celebrated as Teachers’ Day, celebrates this bond and as you remember your teacher with gratitude, you can go back to these books which uphold the various facets of a teacher-student relationship.

Matilda by Roald Dahl

The story of the extraordinarily talented Matilda is well-known, so is her dysfunctional relationship with her family. But the story also remains memorable for the lovely relationship she shared with the kindergarten teacher, Miss Honey. The teacher not only gives the young girl all the attention she deserves but also helps her to evolve, emotionally and academically.

Anne of Green Gables by L M Montgomery

This 1908 novel is a classic and children of all ages read and re-read it. In the novel, Montgomery shows how the unconventional teaching techniques of Anne’s teacher, Miss Stacy, helps the protagonist find her way, and ultimately a mentor.

To Sir, with Love by E R Braithwaite

This 1959 autobiographical novel is a compelling take on how Ricky Braithwaite, an engineer from British Guiana, won over a class full of unmotivated and unruly children. In many ways, the novel, which was later made into a film, serves as a precursor to Dead Poet’s Society for the way Braithwaite departs from the traditional forms of teaching and forges an intimate relationship with the students.

Dead Poets Society by Nancy H Kleinbaum

Most famously known as the 1989 film starring Robbin Williams, Dead Poets Society is an engaging novel that narrates the story of an English teacher John Keating and his insistence to his students for them to break away from norms. Carpe Diem, seize the moment, he said and the students followed.

The Story of My Life by Helen Keller

Helen Keller’s autobiography not only sheds light on her struggle with her visual and hearing impediment but also upholds the way her teacher Anne Sullivan held her hand through her journey.