It’s not in the number

Author Sudha Menon

(Written by Arti Chouhan)

I decided that the year I turn 50, I would find the feisty side of me and not be boxed into a stereotype. Usually life, for a woman after her 40s, is all down hill. I refused to stop colouring my hair, painting my nails or having fun because I was in my 40s. My theory in life is, it is never too late for anything,” says Sudha Menon, author of four best-selling novels whose latest book, Feisty at Fifty, was released at the Pune International Literary Festival last weekend. Published by Pan Macmillan India, it will be out in bookstores on October 22.

Sometimes funny and sometimes introspective about the different phases of a woman’s life, is what Menon’s latest book is about. It talks about empty nests, drooping ‘assets’ including morale, rediscovering ourselves with friends, mothers and daughters, and following our passion.

Sudha Menon’s Fiesty at Fifty book cover.

“Life is much easier when you are positive. In my 40s, I used to take myself too seriously. I wrote books on women, success and leadership but then I realised that you can write the same thing in a more positive and funny way. That is when I decided to write this book,” she says.

Menon has written some best-sellers including Leading Ladies: Women Who Inspire India, and Devi, Diva or She-Devil: The smart career woman’s survival guide.

From the chapter where she talks about the lack of action in the mid-50s and the changing relationship with her mother and daughter, to having FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), Menon has dug into her personal experiences for

this one.

Currently, Menon is rediscovering her passions and learning new skills such as pottery and mask making.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App