Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar: Actor’s life story all set to be published

Srivedi, an icon and performer par excellence, left behind a void her fans are still struggling to cope with. The actor is often credited with changing the narrative for women in Indian cinema and not without a reason. In a bid to make her story more accessible, Penguin Random House India is all set to publish a book on her, titled Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar. Approved by Boney Kapoor, the book will be written by author and screenwriter Satyarth Nayak and will be published under the Ebury Press imprint of Penguin Random House in October 2019.

Speaking on the book, the author said, “I have always been a huge admirer of Sridevi and this book gave me the perfect opportunity to celebrate the journey of India’s beloved screen goddess. It was wonderful interacting with various film personalities that she worked with over the years, and put together their memories and stories into a narrative that charts her saga from a child star to India’s first female superstar.”

“What I am proud of is that besides her legendary innings in Hindi Cinema, this book for the first time delves deep into her iconic body of work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. I am sure this comprehensive narrative on Sridevi will be embraced by millions of her fans from across the globe. I am indebted to Penguin for sharing my vision for this book, and would especially like to thank Boney Kapoor for being a pillar of strength in helping me realise my dream.”

The book, described as “the first and only detailed chronicle of the legend’s fifty year long journey across all the five industries she worked in”, will provide the readers with a glimpse of her public and personal life, with exclusive insights from her friends and family members, and one can pre-order it on websites.

Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, was not only a powerhouse of talent but a fashionista who made heads turn with many of her looks. She became a household name and a favourite with critics for her ability to carry off traditional and modern ensembles with equal finesse. From her perfectly draped designer saris to her show-stopping jumpsuits, the stylish actor’s immaculate appearances became iconic. On her birth anniversary today, take a look at her most memorable fashion moments here.