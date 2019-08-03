Shelf Life: What Women Want

Written by Pooja Pillai

It’s 1940. Europe, Africa and Asia have been deadly theatres of war for nearly a year while the USA enjoys its brief summer of isolationism. The attack on Pearl Harbour is still over a year away. Our story begins in New York City during this fleeting time of peace as America tries to look the other way and pretend that the world is not already on a course to irrevocably change the old order of things. A young girl from a privileged WASP background, who has recently blotted her copybook in the most embarrassing way (expelled from Vassar for not being academically-inclined) finds herself thrust into the exciting world of theatre in the Big Apple — considered by most Americans at the time as a 20th century equivalent of Sodom and Gomorrah, but viewed by Vivian Morris, our 19-year-old protagonist, as the portal that will lead her towards adulthood and freedom.

Elizabeth Gilbert’s City of Girls, in that sense, fits neatly with the going-on-a-journey archetype. There are two types of journeys here: America’s initially reluctant but finally enthusiastic passage into a post-Europe world and Vivian’s journey towards self-discovery and self-acceptance as a sexual being, and, it’s clear immediately which story is the one that needs more urgent telling. After all, enough books have dissected this particular period of American history. On the other hand, books about the dreams and desires of young women during this time have been far too few. And even if such books do exist, one would be hard-pressed to find a story that has such a light — almost comedic — touch.

Not that this means Vivian’s dreams and disillusionments — she inevitably finds out that there are worse things than being expelled from college — are treated as frivolous. If anything, Gilbert accords her protagonist the honour of treating her youthful dreams with the utmost seriousness. Vivian may be vain and naive and her ambitions may not include anything more edifying than just having a good time, but she is the kind of female protagonist that we need to see more of. She makes mistakes but she picks herself up again, without doing us the disservice of pitying herself (at least, not for too long). Yes, there’s shame — a particularly shameful episode is the turning point for Vivian’s story. But Gilbert has used it — rather subtly, one might add — to make the important point that shame is patriarchy’s chief weapon against women. This understanding is something that dawns on Vivian just as it dawns on the reader, and we’re spared a protagonist who, in a different kind of story, would have tied herself into all kinds of knots as she sought salvation. And so, till the end, Vivian remains the kind of woman who doesn’t let the fear of making mistakes control who she is and what she wants to do. As one character observes, “I’m sorry for many of the things I’ve done, too. Everyone is sorry. It’s good to be sorry — but don’t make a fetish of it.”