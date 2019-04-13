Shelf life: City Centre

The love affair between a city and its denizens has always been a rich source of inspiration for writers. Inasmuch as people plant their roots in a city, matching the pulse of their life to that of a Madras or a Bombay, it is equally inevitable for such a romance to seem one-sided. Amrita Mahale’s debut novel recognises this as her characters interact in what can perhaps be described as inevitably clumsy, human ways.

Milk Teeth lives up to its title in a number of ways — it alludes to that innocent first romance which often evolves into something a lot more complicated, the feelings around a first home that everyone must come to terms with and the process of reconciling with who you are and what you want. Such is the case for the protagonist Irawati Kamat and her childhood friend Kartik Kini, whose lives revolved around their cooperative society building in Matunga. The book alternates between flashbacks and the present — the ’90s — to portray the essence of a city in change, capturing the time in which Bombay changed to become Mumbai.

Irawati is a journalist who covers the city’s Corporation beat (still a beat reporter, as a character remarks snidely in the book). Nothing seems more appropriate for the protagonist of a book which focuses so much on the essence of a city; throughout the book, she is the champion of all the city is and could be, despite being exposed to its ugly side on a regular basis. It could be said that the crux of how Mahale handles the city as a whole can be seen through Ira’s eyes — to love and believe in what it represents without shying away from the hypocrisy and cold-heartedness that is often found within its bounds.

Through most of the novel, Mahale exhibits a commendable control over the pace of the story. She jumps between childhood and adulthood with an ease which, in tangent with her portrayal of the city as a whole, is key in setting the novel apart. One letdown of the book is how the writing is prone to take a sudden turn for the worse, though it recovers within the span of a few lines. In the same vein, there are a few times — especially in the middle portion of the story — where it feels as if the characters and their entanglements fail to match the backdrop they have been portrayed against.

It would be a fair assessment to say that without the city, the tale of Irawati and Kartik would be far less compelling. On the other hand, it is equally uncertain if the construction of Bombay would have been effective without the worlds that encompassed the two of them. This could be what ultimately makes the romance with the city a little less unequal — that without the people through whom we view it, the city could have been something else entirely. When all is said and done, this still remains.