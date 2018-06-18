Release of Amish Tripathi’s book postponed

The release of Amish Tripathi’s new book postponed. (Source: IANS) The release of Amish Tripathi’s new book postponed. (Source: IANS)

Author Amish Tripathi has “postponed” the launch of his upcoming book “Suheldev & the Battle of Bahraich”, which was accepting pre-orders and was scheduled to release on July 16. The book is said to revolve around Raja Suheldev, a semi-legendary Indian king from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh. “This is just to announce that due to some circumstances beyond our control, the launch of ‘Suheldev & the Battle of Bahraich’ is being postponed,” the author said in a tweet on Monday morning. “If you have pre-booked copies, you will soon receive a message from the retailer on how the money would be refunded or adjusted against other purchases,” he added.

Bringing a legendary but forgotten story of the heroic Raja Suheldev, this book, according to an earlier statement by “The Shiva Trilogy” author, is the story of an unforgettable battle fought in 1025 AD that drove the Turks away for 170 years.

The release of the third book of his Ramachandra series — “Raavan: Orphan Of Aryavarta” — is also awaited. “The story of Raavan is long, his life was difficult and I want to showcase the emotions right. The book is coming right on schedule. It will be out by the end of the year or early next year. I am more than halfway through it already. But Suheldev is not delaying the book at all. This was the plan with the publishers and we are launching each book according to schedule,” he had earlier said.

The postponement of the book comes as a surprise as its cover was recently launched by actor Varun Dhawan and Amish had made the announcement of the book on actress Sonali Bendre’s book club. Tripathi said he wants to reassure readers that he is “working doubly hard on “Raavan – Orphan of Aryavarta” and it will “certainly release by the end of this year or early next year”.

