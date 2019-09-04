Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao to star in The White Tiger adaptation; here’s what the novel is about

Adapting books for films and web shows is a common practice now, with Vikram Seth’s acclaimed novel The Suitable Boy and Salman Rushdie’s The Midnight Children all set to be made into web series. The latest to join the list is Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger. The Netflix original will be directed by Fahrenheit 451 director Ramin Bahrani, and will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.

Published in 2008, Adiga had won the Man Booker Prize for the novel in the same year. The novel falls back on the voice and perspective of the mysterious narrator Balram Halwai as he looks back on his life. He is a servant, murderer, philosopher and entrepreneur. The story he chooses to share is how he attained success when nothing was going on for him.

Halwai’s gaze is that of an outsider and his stand is objective. The result is an insidious, compelling portrait of India with failing morality and bereft of any embellishments. Through his protagonist, Adiga reminds us fundamental lessons about money, its inability to solve all problems, and takes us into grimy interiors, giving us a peek into lives we tend to overlook in haste and subsumed in privilege and oblivion.

The New York Times, in its review of the book, wrote, “The White Tiger is a penetrating piece of social commentary, attuned to the inequalities that persist despite India’s new prosperity. It correctly identifies — and deflates — middle-class India’s collective euphoria.”