Penguin Random House is coming up with audiobooks to help you sleep better

Reading a book before going to sleep is a common practice that many follow. Now, a major publishing house is coming up with audio books which will include sounds to not just calm the listener but also put them to sleep. According to a report in The Guardian, Penguin Random House has collaborated with the Sleep Council and the Children’s Sleep Charity and are developing a collection titled “Sleep Tales” for adults and children alike.

These audiobooks will use technology to help solve a problem that has plagued people for long and will consist of soothing voices which will help keep anxieties in check.

The same report suggests how chronic insomnia affects about 10-15 per cent of adults. It mentions how one audiobook story Wakarango Mai takes the listeners into a wonderful journey of paradise settings, against the sound of birds chirping. Sally Scott, the narrator, provides the setting for the scene, “This huge shiny expanse of water isn’t far from civilisation in terms of miles and yet, when you enter this ancient place, the bustling modern city is left behind, as if it ceases to exist at all, leaving with it all your stress and worries …” Lasting for 15 minutes, it helps the listeners to adjust their sleep timer accordingly.

Richard Lennon, publisher at Penguin Audio, speaking to The Guardian shared how more and more people are making listening to audiobooks a part of their routine before going to sleep. : “It’s something that’s being described to you, rather than a story that’s being told to you … Nothing happens that jolts you,” he said. They are also refraining from mentioning the author’s names. “We’re launching them as simply Penguin, Puffin and Ladybird Sleep Tales, rather than mentioning the writers by name because the focus isn’t just on the words. The combination of the words, the voice and the sound design all contribute to the relaxing atmosphere.”