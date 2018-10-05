Tarantinoesque, Shaky Cam, Scream Queen: Here are some interesting additions to Oxford Dictionary

Oxford English Dictionary has an interesting update. (Source: WikimediaCommons/Aalfons)

What do Mumblecore, Kubrickian, and Tarantinoesque have in common? They are the words that have made it to the Oxford English Dictionary. “More than 1,400 new words, senses, and subentries have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary in our latest update, including “Nothingburger”, “Fam”, and “Not in Kansas anymore”“, the website of Oxford English Dictionary reads.

Some cinematic phrases or words draw directly from the names of high profile directors – words that are used to describe their work – like “Spielbergian” (Steven Spielberg), “Capraesque” (Frank Capra), “Altmanesque” (Robert Altman), “Kubrickian” (Stanley Kubrick), and “Tarantinoesque” (Quentin Tarantino).

The Dictionary describes Tarantinoesque as “characterized by graphic and stylized violence, non-linear storylines, cineliterate references, satirical themes, and sharp dialogues”, while it explains Kubrickian as “meticulous perfectionism, mastery of the technical aspects of film-making, and atmospheric visual style in films across a range of genres.”

Some phrases that were originally quotations but have become short-hand usage like “Not in Kansas anymore”, from The Wizard of Oz, or “(up) to 11” from This Is Spinal Tap, were added too.

Here are some more film-related words that have been officially entered.

Shaky cam: cinematographic technique in which the camera is (or appears to be) hand-held, typically in order to lend a dynamic, naturalistic feel to a shot.

Up to eleven: so as to reach or surpass the maximum level or limit.

XXX, adj: designating a film of an extremely sexually explicit nature; hard-core; pornographic.

Walla: used by actors to represent the indistinct murmuring noise of a crowd.

Not in Kansas anymore: in a strange or unfamiliar place or situation; undergoing a new experience.

Mumblecore: a style of low-budget film typically characterized by naturalistic and (apparently) improvised performances and a reliance on dialogue rather than plot or action.

Scream queen: an actress noted for her roles in horror films.

Time to update your vocab, folks!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd