Neil Simon dies at 91: List of his famous plays

Neil Simon has left behind an enriching body of work. (Source: AP) Neil Simon has left behind an enriching body of work. (Source: AP)

Celebrated American playwright and author Neil Simon passed away at the age of 91. Simon’s plays are famous for effectively chronicling urban life along with its complexities and several of them ruled the Broadway. Recipient of the prestigious Tony Award, he was also awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1991.

The playwright has left behind an enduring legacy and needless to say, revisiting them is always rewarding. Here are some of his most famous works.

The Odd Couple

This play by Simon premiered in 1965 and narrates the lives of two mismatched roommates Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison. While one is uptight, the other is easygoing. The play is often hailed for its impeccable premise.

Lost in Yonkers

The play that won him Pulitzer Prize for Drama remains special for a lot of reasons. A coming-of-age story set in New York, it is about two brothers, Arty and Jay living with their grandmother and mentally challenged Aunt Bella. Their mother had passed away while their father was working hard to make ends meet. In the midst of all this, the boys learn about life, and love.

The Sunshine Boys

This 1972 play narrates the tale of a young theatrical agent as he tries to reunite his uncle with his long-time stage partner for television. There has been much animosity between them and a lot still remains as they gear up to appear before the public.

Biloxi Blues

This semi-autobiographical play by Simon follows the journey of an 18-year-old Eugene Morris Jerome as he is inducted into the US Army during the Second World War. Jerome’s world expands as he meets different people and acquires varied experiences.

