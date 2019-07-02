Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman to be made into a Netflix series

There has been a trend of converting books into television series of late — with Neil Gaiman’s Good Omen on Amazon Prime and Prayaag Akbar’s Leila on Netflix being the most recent examples. The latest to join this list is Gaiman’s famous graphic novel, The Sandman, which will be available on Netflix.

According to a report in Variety, the show will be written by Allan Heinberg, who will also serve as the executive producer of the show with David S Goyer and Gaiman himself. All three will co-write the first episode of the series that will be produced by Warner Bros Television

“We’re thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s iconic comic book series, ‘The Sandman,’ to life onscreen,” Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix, said.

“From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we’re excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world,” he added.

This will mark the first adaptation of Gaiman’s gripping tale, in which the author presents a scenario where places and people have been affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to make amends for the many human mistakes committed by him. The fantasy, horror, and mythological tale has had a faithful readership over the years, and there have been many an attempt to adapt it for television.

Looks like the fans of the graphic novel can finally rejoice.