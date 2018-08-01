Neil Gaiman is coming to Jaipur Literature Festival: 5 books by him you must read

Author Neil Gaiman revealed he will be in India soon and will attend JLF this year. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Author Neil Gaiman revealed he will be in India soon and will attend JLF this year. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Ending all the speculation and giving his fans a sweet surprise, Sandman author Neil Gaiman just confirmed that he is coming to Jaipur Literature Festival next year. It was a tweet by the author that gave the news away. When one of his followers tweeted, “Please come to India someday ! We really want to meet you,” Gaiman promptly replied, “I am coming to the Jaipur Literary Festival.” The excitement and joy of the readers, since then, knew no bounds.

Published by DC Comics, comic book series The Sandman with the main protagonist Dream is, perhaps, the most popular work by the novelist. The original series ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996. If you are making mental notes to visit Jaipur too and attend his sessions, here are five other books written by him that you can start with.

Good Omens

Written with acclaimed author Terry Pratchett, Good Omens is a comedy about the birth of Satan and the nearing of the end times. The apocalypse is near and so is the day of judgement. It is a delight to read the way things unfold thereafter.

American Gods

This 2001 novel, in a typical Gaiman fashion, combines fantasy and the cultural identity of America. It also delves deeper and informs the readers about the way America has changed over the years and the way new American Gods have taken over the old ones.

The Graveyard Book

A book for teenagers and adults alike, The Graveyard Book narrates the tale of a boy who was raised by ghosts and vampires. The protagonist is left to fathom the meaning of life as he lives among the dead.

Neverwhere

Written for a television series, Neverwhere is the story of Richard Mayhew and the trials and tribulations he encounters. It revolves around all the changes when he meets a girl he knows nothing about and decides to help her.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane

This 2013 novel begins with the protagonist going back to his childhood town for a funeral. The things he sees, the people he meets and what happens after that form the crux of the novel.

