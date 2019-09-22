National Book Awards 2019 longlist announced for fiction category

The National Book Award, one of the four annual National Book Awards that honours American writers for their work, has announced its long list for the fiction category. The list includes 10 books: Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Sabrina & Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Trust Exercise by Susan Choi, Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James, Black Light by Kimberly King Parsons, The Other Americans by Laila Lalami, The Need by Helen Phillips, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong, Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips, and The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead.

These were chosen from more than 1500 book submissions. Authors like William Faulkner, William Gaddis, Jesmyn Ward, John Updike and Philip Roth have been previous recipients of this prize. It was first awarded in 1950 and has several categories like Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, Young people’s literature.

Under the Nonfiction category, the books include Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest by Hanif Abdurraqib, The Yellow House by Sarah M Broom, Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom, What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance by Carolyn Forché, The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America by Greg Grandin, Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe, Burn the Place: A Memoir by Iliana Regan, Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer.