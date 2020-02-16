‘I have started to own the woman-director identity’

Nandita Das during the making of Manto. Nandita Das during the making of Manto.

An established actor with critically acclaimed films such as Fire, Earth and Before the Rains, and later Firaaq as a director, Nandita Das expanded her repertoire further in 2018. She introduced people to the legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto, born in the village Papraudi of Ludhiana (undivided Punjab), whose writings on the pain of Partition still resonate in India and Pakistan alike. She directed the film Manto with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead. Das is now reinventing herself as an author with her first book Manto & I, which talks about what she calls ‘Mantoyiat’ imbibed in her. Excerpts from an interview:

After Manto, the film, why this book?

When I finished making Firaaq, my directorial debut in 2008, I wanted to write a book on it. The journey of making the film entails so much more than what I even knew as an actor. There were so many behind-the-scenes stories that I never shared. That book still remains in my head, though the memories are getting foggier with time. A decade later, I wanted to make sure that the journey of making Manto did not fade away. This time around, I had even more stories to tell and not only because it took me six long years to make the film but also because it was very intense. I felt the need to chronicle that journey. While writing the book I travelled with the film all over again.

Book cover of Manto & I Book cover of Manto & I

What can readers expect from the book?

Apart from answering the questions I have often been asked, much of it is simply stream of consciousness — memories, reflections, dilemmas, struggles and the little moments of euphoria. All very candid. Right from the most obvious ones like ‘why Manto?’ to more personal ones such as, ‘what has this journey left me with?’ have been captured. It starts with introducing Manto to those who do not know him, and takes the reader through the process of researching, writing, gathering funds, crew, locations, shooting, editing, sound and music, festival hoopla and the release saga. But I have chosen to share not just my creative, but also my emotional, political, and spiritual experiences of the time I spent on the film.

Is the book taking readers beyond the film? If yes, how.

I believe, together, the images and words will tell you a story you haven’t seen on the screen. When you see a film, you see what the filmmaker has intended to say or show. But the book tells you the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ of it. They are deeply connected but not the same.

Manto could not reach much people because of constraints. What response are you expecting with the book?

Why a film doesn’t reach its audiences has many reasons and sadly they are never known to them. Thankfully, it is on Netflix and many have watched it now. People who saw the film will enjoy reading about the book, they will get answers to questions such as: why I chose to intertwine Manto’s stories with his own life, why I focussed only on the period between 1946 and 1950, and how I managed to convince a wide range of actors to play cameos in the film. For those who did not see the film, I hope this book piques their interest enough that they will want to see it.

So, is Manto & I about your spiritual connect with Manto through his writings, or the on-screen Manto or both? What has Manto made you accomplish in life?

The book is as much about my journey with Manto — the man, the writer, the film, as it is about making the film. Since I did not go to any film school or assist any filmmaker and I do not even watch too many films, my learning, even as a director, has been through various life experiences. The sheer experience of being at the helm of a project that has a large cast and crew taught me a lot. The project attracted a lot of people with, what I call, ‘Mantoyiat’ in them.

Being an actor, director and writer, which has been the most satisfying experience?

I have always enjoyed doing different things. I don’t see any reason why one has to make choices when one can potentially do both this and that. For me, the different things I do lead to the same end and in some way feed on each other. I have to admit, direction is the most consuming of them all and precisely for that reason, I would want to do other things between two directorial projects, to recoup my energies and live life a little.

How do you react to the label of being a ‘woman director’? Did you face any sexism on the set, despite being

the director?

Until a few years ago, the label of being a ‘woman director’ used to upset me. But of late, I have started to own the identity. At a time where we are struggling to create more space for women directors, I now say, ‘Yes, I am a woman director and I want to see more of us.’ It is a fact that women are good at multitasking. But as heads of creative departments, the numbers are still very low.

The short answer to experiencing sexism is yes, and the longer one is difficult to articulate. These days, it is often subtle and therefore more challenging. If someone is outright discriminatory, it is easier to deal with. But when the gaze is covert, it becomes difficult to call out. Often, I have found the crew speaking differently to my male peers in the way they take instructions and give suggestions. They find it easier to play subordinate roles to male leadership. Either I can spend all my time and energy fighting these battles, or I can ignore them and respond only when it becomes unbearable. For my own sanity, I choose to do the latter.

