Mrinal Sen passes away: Books by the auteur which shed light on his life and films

Mrinal Sen passed away at the age of 95. Director of films like Ek Din Pratidin, Calcutta 71, Mrigayaa, among others, Sen fused politics with his narrative with enviable ease.

Mrinal Sen was 95 when he passed away. . (Express archive photo by RL Chopra)

One of the most celebrated Bengali filmmakers, Mrinal Sen passed away at the age of 95. Sen, who directed films like Ek Din Pratidin, Calcutta 71, Mrigayaa, among others, effortlessly weaved politics into his narrative.

The auteur has left behind a host of films which continue to talk to its viewers and remain relevant over the years, and books which give a glimpse of this thought process and the techniques he employed.

Here are some of the books by Sen you can read or re-visit.

Always being born

Mrinal Sen, in this book, narrates his life as it was and intersperses it with anecdotes. (Source: Amazon.in)

Published in 2004, Always being born is a memoir by the auteur where he confesses being a filmmaker by accident and a known iconoclast. He narrates his life as it was and intersperses it with anecdotes.

 

Montage: Life, Politics, Cinema

Mrinal Sen’s Montage: Life, Politics, Cinema is an anthology. (Source: Amazon.in)

An anthology, Sen’s Montage: Life, Politics, Cinema consists of his original writings, his views on politics, literature, theatre, letters written by him. It also contains his opinions on his contemporaries like Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak and sheds light on his inspirations.

Charlie Chaplin

Mrinal Sen’s book serves as a biography, a critical analysis as well as a tribute to Charlie Chaplin. (Source: Amazon.in)

Sen’s book serves as a biography, a critical analysis as well as a tribute to Charlie Chaplin. The comedian was a major influence on the director and this book contains some of his essays on the former.

Over the Years: An Interview with Samik Bandyopadhyay

The book documents Mrinal Sen’s interview with Samik Bandyopadhyay (Source: Amazon.in)

The book documents Sen’s interview with Samik Bandyopadhyay and provides insights into the director’s lasting influences, his politics and the cultural movements, which, in many ways defined him.

Views on Cinema

Views on Cinema consists of his film reviews, letters, articles written by him. It also has his own analysis and synopses of his own films.

