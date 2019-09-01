More debut novelists and women writers contesting for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature

The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, which is worth US $25,000, is one of the most celebrated literary prizes. This year, now in its ninth edition, it has received a staggering number of 90 entries. The submissions have come from 22 publishers, which further reveals how the interest in diversity and global interest in South Asian writing has increased. The entries also serve as a timely marker of the trends in South Asian fiction writing.

The prize defines South Asia as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

One of the major takeaways this year is the fact that among the 90 novels received, 37 of them are by first-time authors. At the same time, there is also an enduring presence of women writers, with 42 novels received having been penned by them. There are also six women writers involved as translators.

“The ninth year of the DSC Prize entries reflect the growing importance of South Asian literature in the global literary scene. It is evident from the fact that more than a quarter of the participating publishers this year are based outside the region compared to the first year where very few entries were from outside India. There is also an immense diversity of themes relevant to South Asian life reflecting the changing dynamics and aspirations of its people. It is also very encouraging to see entries from many women and debut writers and translations,” Surina Narula, co-founder of the DSC Prize was quoted as saying.

The jury panel is currently evaluating the entries that have come in for the DSC Prize 2019 and would first arrive at a longlist of 12-15 books by end of September. The jury would announce a shortlist of five or six books in early November at the London School of Economics in London.

The winner will then be announced in mid-December at the IME Nepal Literature Festival.