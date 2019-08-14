More children’s books on environment, publishers call it ‘the Greta Thunberg effect’

Climate change is one of the most glaring problems plaguing humankind today. Over the years, the issue has triggered widespread discussion and conversation, and has now found its way to children’s books. According to a report in The Guardian, books for children are now spilling with stories of endangered animals, and also giving tips on how to deal with waste.

Publishers are referring to this sudden boom in books seeking to empower children to save the planet as “the Greta Thunberg effect”, after the Swedish activist who in August 2018 had started protesting outside the Swedish parliament, seeking immediate action to fight climate change.

The report, quoting data from Nielsen Book Research shared with the Observer, states the number of children’s books dealing with global warming, the climate crisis and the natural world has more than doubled in the last year. Sales too have increased.

Publishers are looking at such themes and the results are books such as A Wild Child’s Guide to Endangered Animals, Where the River Runs Gold, among others. “I absolutely would say there has been a Greta Thunberg effect. She has galvanised the appetite of young people for change, and that has galvanised our appetite, as publishers, for stories that empower our readers to make those changes,” Rachel Kellehar, head of nonfiction at Nosy Crow. Topics like plastic is frequently being incorporated in nonfiction books.

“I want not only to educate but to inspire a new wave of eco warriors. Kids are the future. Hopefully if they have been educated about environmental issues from a young age they will go on – and go further – than we are right now,” said author James Sellick was quoted as saying.